Wendy Williams spoke out about the “overwhelming” response to her shocking dementia diagnosis, asking for “personal space” rather than being a hot topic again.

Concerned fans wondered about the TV titan’s health since she departed The Wendy Williams Show more than a year ago. Following a press release from her care team, Wendy discussed her diagnosis in her own words. According to PEOPLE, Wendy is grateful for the “overwhelming” support and asked for “personal space.”

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD),” Wendy said. “Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

Bruce Willis also suffers from frontotemporal dementia.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, FTD is a group of disorders that occur when nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain are lost. It can affect behavior, personality, language, and movement.

The queen of gossip and entertainment news used to make everything fair game, including herself. Despite years of Wendy welcoming an audience into her personal life, she wants to embrace this next chapter with some privacy.

“I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD,” the 59-year-old added. “I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”

Wendy’s request for privacy comes just a day before a new documentary reveals intimate details from her life.

