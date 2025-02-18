Belcalis’ Boo? Cardi B Spotted Spending Valentine’s Day With NFL Star Stefon Diggs Amid Messy Offset Split

Cardi B may be going through a divorce, but that doesn’t mean she spent Valentine’s Day alone!

The rapper was spotted spending Valentine’s Day with Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs, which comes just a couple of weeks after the stars were first seen together.

As seen in videos obtained by TMZ, Cardi and the NFL star arrived at a Miami hotel in the early hours of Saturday morning, February 15. In the footage, it’s pretty clear that the pair are coming from a V-Day celebration, with the rapper all dressed up in a sexy, sparkling dress.

In the clip, Cardi’s short dress shines brightly as she bends forward and seems to look for something she lost in the car. Diggs is dressed a little more casually for the occasion, wearing all red in a jacket and baseball cap. Eyewitnesses tell the outlet Cardi and Stefon got back to the hotel around 1:54 AM, so it’s safe to say they spent Valentine’s Day on the town together.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Love & Hip Hop alum has been spotted with the baller as this date night comes less than two weeks after Cardi was spotted partying with Diggs in a New York City club.

It also comes amid DJ Akademiks accusing Cardi of cheating on Offset with an unnamed NFL player (now believed to be Diggs) while she was pregnant with her third child.

After videos surfaced showing the “Bongos” singer out partying with the athlete, her estranged husband Offset took to X to fire some not-so-subliminal shots aimed at his longtime love. In a series of now-deleted tweets, the Migos rapper seemingly hinted at his soon-to-be-ex-wife’s new romance, writing, “Had u last week by the way,” and “My New B***h Badder.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for a second time in August 2024. After filing, the rapper revealed she was seeking primary custody of their three kids — Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a 5-month-old girl whose name has not been revealed — and was not asking Offset for child support.

In the time since their split, the former collaborators have had several social media rants against each other, constantly taunting one another in front of fans. Last December, Cardi demanded her estranged husband sign their divorce papers in one heated social media feud, but Offset told Cardi he wasn’t signing the divorce papers until she “splits the custody” of their three kids.

It’s unclear if that disagreement over custody is what’s still holding up their divorce months later.