Cardi B Reignites Dating Rumors With Stefon Diggs, Offset Reacts

Bardi’s Back Outside! Cardi B Spotted With Stefon Diggs Amid Dating Rumors, Offset Sends Salty Shade About His ‘New B***h’

Published on February 8, 2025

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs revived romance rumors after their night out together in NYC, and Offset seemingly clapped back about it.

Cardi B and Offset are still going at it as their divorce drama continues. If the extra petty exes aren’t beefing online about failed attempts to spin the block, they’re airing each other out for moving on. This time the mom of three is getting her groove back on what looked like a date night. And a certain former Migo couldn’t let that hurt go without moonwalking onto X (formerly Twitter) to throw some shade.

Although Cardi B said she was done with wild nights, she didn’t rule out date nights as she enjoys her newly single status.

Cardi B Spotted With Stefon Diggs In NYC After Dating Rumors Swirled Online

The “Enough (Miami)” rapper was back outside with another hot commodity, Stefon Diggs. His rumored roster includes some serious stunners like Tae Heckard and, most recently, Yung Miami after her split from Diddy. However, the City Girls star shut down relationship speculation because she “can’t fall in love with no h*e.”

Welp, sounds like he’s still single and ready to mingle, just like Cardi.

Gossip Of The City reports the fine free agents were spotted together at an NYC hotspot on Wednesday night. Cardi and Stefon looked cozy as he danced close to her and whispered in her ear.

