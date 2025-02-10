Pop Culture

Celebs Party At Annual Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Fanatics Fineness: Gabrielle Union, Karrueche, Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, La La & Serena Bring Big Baddie Energy To Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl Bash

Published on February 10, 2025

Michael Rubin did it again, throwing the ultimate Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday, packed with megawatt stars, high-energy performances, and big baddie energy thanks to a bevy of beauties.

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The big game weekend wouldn’t be complete without the annual bash, and this year’s edition at The Sugar Mill in downtown New Orleans did not disappoint.

Fanatics Super Bowl

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Fanatics

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

On Saturday, the exclusive bash brought together the biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment for a high-energy celebration ahead of the Big Game.

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The star-studded event was headlined by Travis Scott and Post Malone, who delivered electrifying performances.

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

A press release reports that they were joined by Don Toliver, along with surprise sets from DJ Chase B, Meek Mill, Quavo, Ciara, Latto, and Ludacris.

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Beyond the music, the guest list read like a Hollywood blockbuster. Celebrities and athletes in attendance included a glowing and gorgeous Gabrielle Union.

Fanatics Super Bowl

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Fanatics

The ageless banger was joined by Karrueche, Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, and Serena Williams for a series of heart-eye-inducing pics.

 

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

Also seen on the scene was Megan Thee Stallion, who wowed in a sheer jumpsuit…

Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty

 

 

sportscaster stunner Taylor Rooks…

Fanatics Super Bowl

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Fanatics

 

GloRilla…

Fanatics Super Bowl

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Fanatics

Coi Leray…

 

Fanatics Super Bowl

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Fanatics

Angel Reese…

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

and Sexyy Red.

Fanatics Super Bowl

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Fanatics

 

Other standout stars included Shaq…

 

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Anna Webber / Getty

Shannon Sharpe…

Fanatics Super Bowl

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Fanatics

Druski…

Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty

 

and Quavo, who posed with Robert Kraft.

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Fanatics notes that attendees of the bash were treated to unique brand activations from Fanatics, including experiences from Fanatics Betting & Gaming, Lids, Mitchell & Ness, and Topps.

Fanatics Super Bowl

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Fanatics

Moreover, they were treated to a TIME as celebs have come to expect when partying with Fanatics.

Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty

Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

 

 

What do YOU think about the pics from this year’s Fanatics Super Bowl party?

Tell us in the comments!

SEE ALSO

fanatics Fanatics Super Bowl Party

