Fanatics Fineness: Gabrielle Union, Karrueche, Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, La La & Serena Bring Big Baddie Energy To Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl Bash

Michael Rubin did it again, throwing the ultimate Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday, packed with megawatt stars, high-energy performances, and big baddie energy thanks to a bevy of beauties.

The big game weekend wouldn’t be complete without the annual bash, and this year’s edition at The Sugar Mill in downtown New Orleans did not disappoint.

On Saturday, the exclusive bash brought together the biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment for a high-energy celebration ahead of the Big Game.

The star-studded event was headlined by Travis Scott and Post Malone, who delivered electrifying performances.

A press release reports that they were joined by Don Toliver, along with surprise sets from DJ Chase B, Meek Mill, Quavo, Ciara, Latto, and Ludacris.

Beyond the music, the guest list read like a Hollywood blockbuster. Celebrities and athletes in attendance included a glowing and gorgeous Gabrielle Union.

The ageless banger was joined by Karrueche, Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, and Serena Williams for a series of heart-eye-inducing pics.

Also seen on the scene was Megan Thee Stallion, who wowed in a sheer jumpsuit…

sportscaster stunner Taylor Rooks…

GloRilla…

Coi Leray…

Angel Reese…

and Sexyy Red.

Other standout stars included Shaq…

Shannon Sharpe…

Druski…

and Quavo, who posed with Robert Kraft.

Fanatics notes that attendees of the bash were treated to unique brand activations from Fanatics, including experiences from Fanatics Betting & Gaming, Lids, Mitchell & Ness, and Topps.

Moreover, they were treated to a TIME as celebs have come to expect when partying with Fanatics.

What do YOU think about the pics from this year’s Fanatics Super Bowl party?

Tell us in the comments!