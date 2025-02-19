Real Hot Girl Sips: Megan Thee Stallion Toasts To 30 With Premium Tequila Brand For Her Hotties

Megan Thee (tequila sipping) Stallion is officially the big 3-0, and she celebrated with a new brand for the hotties to support.

The Hot Girl Coach launched Chicas Divertidas, a premium tequila brand, on Feb 15, and we’re already loving the vibes. Available in both Blanco and Reposado, there’s a little something for every type of legal drinking age hottie.

Though she once deemed herself “the Cognac Queen”, Meg seems to understand what her fans need to truly set the party off right.

“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” Megan said in an official statement. “Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I’m so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand. I know the Hotties are ready, it’s time to give them a drink made by me! I’m excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!”

The bottle design features a dagger-pierced heart which perfectly captures the brand’s slogan to “keep it cute, classy and cut-throat.”

Fans who were lucky enough to snag a ticket to Meg’s sold-out Hot Girl Summer tour were among the first to sample her new business venture but we, ultimately, all have Beyoncé to thank for Chicas Divertidas‘ introduction to the world.

“Beyoncé is the person who actually inspired me to get my own tequila because I used to be the cognac queen,” Meg explained on an episode of Club Shay Shay last year. “I’m still the cognac queen. But as much as I used to enjoy cognac, and I promoted a lot of people, like liquor brands, she was like, ‘The next time I see you, you need to have your own… You need to have your own alcohol.’ I was like, ‘You know what? You right, queen. I am gonna have my own sh-t.’ So now I have my own tequila… I’ve been serving it throughout my tour, and everybody’s been loving it, so I feel like they definitely put me in a position to learn how to be my own boss.”

Meg doesn’t seem to be slowing down her many brand deals and forays into new avenues of creativity anytime soon as she recently announced that she’ll be executive producing a new series on Apple TV titled KPopped. No word on when it drops but we know the Asian Hotties are here for it! In the meantime, Chicas Divertidas is already available for preorder at chicasdivertidastequila.com.