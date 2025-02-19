Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Unveils New Tequila Brand

Real Hot Girl Sips: Megan Thee Stallion Toasts To 30 With Premium Tequila Brand For Her Hotties

Published on February 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Megan Thee (tequila sipping) Stallion is officially the big 3-0, and she celebrated with a new brand for the hotties to support.

Chicas Divertidas Tequila

Source: Chicas Divertidas Tequila 

The Hot Girl Coach launched Chicas Divertidas, a premium tequila brand, on Feb 15, and we’re already loving the vibes. Available in both Blanco and Reposado, there’s a little something for every type of legal drinking age hottie.

Though she once deemed herself “the Cognac Queen”, Meg seems to understand what her fans need to truly set the party off right.

“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” Megan said in an official statement. “Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I’m so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand. I know the Hotties are ready, it’s time to give them a drink made by me! I’m excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!”

Chicas Divertidas Tequila

Source: Chicas Divertidas Tequila 

The bottle design features a dagger-pierced heart which perfectly captures the brand’s slogan to “keep it cute, classy and cut-throat.”

Fans who were lucky enough to snag a ticket to Meg’s sold-out Hot Girl Summer tour were among the first to sample her new business venture but we, ultimately, all have Beyoncé to thank for Chicas Divertidas‘ introduction to the world.

 

Chicas Divertidas Tequila

Source: Chicas Divertidas Tequila 

“Beyoncé is the person who actually inspired me to get my own tequila because I used to be the cognac queen,” Meg explained on an episode of Club Shay Shay last year. 

“I’m still the cognac queen. But as much as I used to enjoy cognac, and I promoted a lot of people, like liquor brands, she was like, ‘The next time I see you, you need to have your own… You need to have your own alcohol.’ I was like, ‘You know what? You right, queen. I am gonna have my own sh-t.’ So now I have my own tequila… I’ve been serving it throughout my tour, and everybody’s been loving it, so I feel like they definitely put me in a position to learn how to be my own boss.”

Chicas Divertidas Tequila

Source: Chicas Divertidas Tequila 

Meg doesn’t seem to be slowing down her many brand deals and forays into new avenues of creativity anytime soon as she recently announced that she’ll be executive producing a new series on Apple TV titled KPopped. No word on when it drops but we know the Asian Hotties are here for it! In the meantime, Chicas Divertidas is already available for preorder at chicasdivertidastequila.com.

Chicas Divertidas Tequila

Source: Chicas Divertidas Tequila 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Entertainment Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

2025 ESPYs - Arrivals

Ciara Slams Spectators Who Call ‘Corny’ Husband Russell Wilson A ‘Simp’: Have You Ever Been Loved Right?’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close