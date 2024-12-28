Tina Knowles Obliterates ‘Obsessed’ Beyoncé Haters After Christmas Day Performance

Tina Knowles is in mama-bear mode! The Knowles matriarch recently took to Instagram to defend the Beyoncé Bowl Christmas Day performance, and she did not mince words.

The world came to a stop as Beyoncé performed her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter melody during the Texans vs. Ravens halftime show. However, there were some less-than-impressed viewers. As expected, fans came to the queen’s defense — including her mom, Tina. The mother of two reposted an Instagram user’s tweet defending Beyoncé.

“Irrespective of if you like Beyonce’s music or not, it is PROOF and motivation that no matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say. Watching Beyonce made me not care what anyone thinks of me anymore. The amount of hatred, and trolling this woman can receive for a FLAWLESS FREAKING PERFORMANCE is unreal to me. Moral of the story is do you. If Beyonce ain’t worried about the haters, you shouldn’t be worried either. Go be great,” the post read.

In the caption of the repost, Knowles added to the message, calling out the haters for watching the performance in the first place.

“My sentiments exactly! It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later,” she wrote.

She then stated that the haters hate because they are obsessed with her daughter.

“Obviously you are so obsessed with them , addicted to them , and secretly admire them , wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke !!,” she proclaimed.

In true Mama Tina fashion, she concluded the lengthy caption by telling the trolls where they can go.

“So go to another channel when it’s halftime watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown or something you can relate to and see yourself in,” she concluded.

However, she still has love for those who have something negative to say about Beyoncé.

“Said with love❤️❤️ PS I have learned so much from her warrior spirit, of when they go low I work harder,” she stated.

Knowles quoted Isaiah 54:7 as she ended the caption, “‘No weapon formed against me shall prosper’ one ,two , three waiting for the fake bots to come,” she wrote.

As previously reported, Beyoncé broke records with her halftime performance, aka the Beyoncé Bowl. Netflix and Nielsen reported that the Ravens vs. Texans game garnered over 24 million viewers. However, viewership peaked during Bey’s performance with 27 million viewers.

The halftime show served as a peek into the Cowboy Carter album as she performed several songs from the album, including “16 Carriages.” She also brought most of those featured on the album, including Shaboozey, Post Malone, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Brittany Spencer, and Reyna Roberts. Most importantly, her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, also made an appearance, dancing next to her mom.

After the record-breaking performance, the singer posted a video with the date “1.14.25,” alluding to an upcoming announcement.

What do you think Beyoncé will announce? Let us know in the comments!