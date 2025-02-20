‘Toya And Reginae’ Exclusive Clip: Toya Gathers Her Family For A Special Sibling Photo

A new episode of Toya & Reginae is airing tomorrow, and we’ve got an exclusive look at what’s going down!

As previously reported, Toya & Reginae returned to WE TV on Friday, January 24, and features the mother-daughter duo juggling life, love, family, and their careers in the spotlight from different coasts.

Toya is in Atlanta and continuing to try to mend familial fences as she anxiously awaits her brother Walter’s return from prison. Meanwhile, Reginae is in L.A. hustling to land a major acting role, all while keeping a mysterious new relationship under wraps. An official press release reports that that may be easier said than done when Toya makes a visit to discuss Reginae’s spending habits. Also returning to the show is Toya’s sister, Beedy, whose shocking revelation pushes Toya’s patience to the limit. On top of all that, her mother, Ms. Anita, is acting erratically, leaving Reginae to wonder if she should move back to Atlanta. This season promises to be the “realest, rawest, most unfiltered” yet, from family milestones to personal challenges and triumphs.

Toya & Reginae Season 2 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see Toya and her flurry of family posing for a photo.

Toya and her HUGE bunch of brothers and sisters are together for their family reunion, and they want to commemorate the moment.

“We never took a picture before of my dad and all his kids,” says Toya before telling her father he has “beautiful kids.

Reginae teases her about being too sentimental, but in a confessional, she says she’s happy her mom is having this moment.

Take an exclusive look below.