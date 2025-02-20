Entertainment

Tyler Perry Weaves Another Twisted Web In 'Duplicity' Trailer

Tyler Perry Weaves Kat Graham, Tyler Lepley, Meagan Tandy & RonReaco Lee Into A Twisted Web Of Deception In ‘Duplicity’ Trailer

Published on February 20, 2025

Are you ready for Duplicity?

Tyler Perry is back at it again with the suspenseful shenanigans–this time, weaving Kat Graham, Tyler Lepley, RonReaco Lee, and Meagan Tandy into a wicked web where the truth has many faces.

In Duplicity, high-powered attorney Marley (Kat Graham) faces her most personal case yet when she’s tasked with uncovering the truth behind the shooting of her best friend Fela’s (Meagan Tandy) husband (Joshua Adeyeye).

With the help of her boyfriend (Tyler Lepley)–a former cop turned private investigator–Marley’s search to crack the case leads her down a twisted maze of deception and betrayal.

Check out the twisty  trailer below:

Based on the trailer, we’re pretty sure there’s a plot twist involving either Tyler Lepley or Kat Graham’s characters with some misdirection sprinkled in the mix.

Known for his bonkers twists (see: A Fall From Grace–Phylicia Rashad did WHAT?), we know Tyler won’t let us down when the thriller hits Prime Video on March 20.

In a big month for Tyler Perry, Duplicity is one of two March releases from the content-churning mogul with the second being Part 2 of Beauty In Black Season 1 where the ruthless family behind a beauty brand (and an underground trafficking ring) will face a reckoning.

Kimmie, the once-reserved sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister. Whew!

Check out the trailer below:

Will you be seated for Duplicity? What do you think the twist is? Tell us down below and peep some social media chitter-chatter on the flip.

