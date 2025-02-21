Ma’am! Madonna Catches Big Heat From Black Folks For Tweet Crediting Europeans For Building America

Black History Month will never know true peace without having to suffer white shenanigans. Last night, music icon Madonna offered herself up as the latest example of such shenanigans during the holy month of melanin.

In fairness, Madonna likely thought she was using her platform to put a patent leather dominatrix belt to a spray-tanned Trump a** but the rule about good deeds is universal and unwavering. In response to the buffet of f***ery that Donald Trump is putting America through at this time, Madge took to Twitter to say the following:

The idea that America was “built by Europeans” is dead wrong for any month but especially for the month of February.

They weren’t about to let that slide. Not even for a lil’ bit.

At the time of this post, Madonna’s tweet is still up despite the barrage of replies bringing her phrasing into question. We don’t suspect that she will address the controversy but we feel pretty confident that she has seen the backlash.

White folks will forever find a way to step in s**t even on their best day of ally-ship. Even if she doesn’t speak to the response, hopefully, she takes a moment to understand how to use her words more accurately and effectively.