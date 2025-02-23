KKKaught Slippin’: ICE Attorney Under Investigation For Years Of Racist Social Media Posts

Apparently, crackin’ racist jokes looks good on a government resume. When social media rumors started flying about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids happening in Oak Cliff, Dallas, just a day after the Presidential inauguration, fear spread fast. But while families braced for the worst, one X (formerly Twitter) user seemed to be celebrating—and even finding a laugh in the topic of mass deportations.

You can just smell the privilege.

According to The Texas Observer or ‘The Observer’, an account called GlomarResponder made a post suggesting inside knowledge of ICE operations, claiming to be “waiting on warrants” to help facilitate mass deportations. The account, which had been spewing racist, fascist, and anti-immigrant rhetoric for years, was soon linked to James “Jim” Joseph Rodden, a high-ranking ICE attorney in Dallas.

So while people were fearing for their safety, Rodden—who represents the U.S. government in immigration court—allegedly spent his free time online treating deportations like it’s a game. If that sounds wild, just wait—it gets worse.

The Observer reports that Rodden was identified through an overwhelming number of biographical details that align with GlomarResponder’s posts, including his ICE employment, personal life, and real-time X activity matching his courtroom appearances. This publication also states court records confirm that Rodden is an Assistant Chief Counsel for ICE, handling immigration removal cases. His name appears on ICE court schedules, and his background—including residency records, past lawsuits, and even fashion preferences—matches details shared by GlomarResponder over the years.

Rodden has not responded to multiple requests for comment, and ICE isn’t saying much either. Instead, The Observer reports that an ICE spokesperson issued a vague statement about holding employees to “high standards” pending further investigation—because apparently, it takes time to confirm whether one of their attorneys has been openly pushing white nationalist propaganda for over a decade.

GlomarResponder’s Long History of Racist and Fascist Posts

The Observer reports that GlomarResponder has been posting hateful, extremist content since 2012. Some of the most disturbing posts include:

“America is a White nation, founded by Whites… Our country should favor us.”

“All blacks are foreign to my people, dumb f**k.”

“Migrants are all criminals.”

“Nobody is proposing feeding migrants into tree shredders. Yet.”

“My WWII vet grandfather didn’t get a chance to kill Asians, so he volunteered for Korea. He’d be asking for a short-term job with ICE kicking doors and swinging a baton.”

Basically: Rodden isn’t just pushing anti-immigrant views—he’s allegedly out here advocating for literal violence. Yet, he’s still actively prosecuting cases in immigration court? How does that work?

Rodden’s Career & Military Ties

According to The Observer, Rodden’s background includes:

Education: Penn State University, Wake Forest University Law School (Class of 2012)

Military Service: U.S. Marine Corps armorer, final rank corporal

Past Jobs: Border Patrol agent, litigation clinic student

Not only does his career history align with GlomarResponder’s posts, but his personal Facebook account also mirrors much of the same content. The Observer reports that Rodden’s Facebook profile and the X account shared the same memes, ideological beliefs, and even a German Shepherd dog obsession.

At this point, the receipts are so detailed that Rodden might as well have tagged himself in a selfie with “GlomarResponder” as the caption.

