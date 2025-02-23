ICE Attorney Under Investigation for Racist 'X' Posts and Jokes
KKKaught Slippin’: ICE Attorney Under Investigation For Years Of Racist Social Media Posts
Apparently, crackin’ racist jokes looks good on a government resume. When social media rumors started flying about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids happening in Oak Cliff, Dallas, just a day after the Presidential inauguration, fear spread fast. But while families braced for the worst, one X (formerly Twitter) user seemed to be celebrating—and even finding a laugh in the topic of mass deportations.
You can just smell the privilege.
According to The Texas Observer or ‘The Observer’, an account called GlomarResponder made a post suggesting inside knowledge of ICE operations, claiming to be “waiting on warrants” to help facilitate mass deportations. The account, which had been spewing racist, fascist, and anti-immigrant rhetoric for years, was soon linked to James “Jim” Joseph Rodden, a high-ranking ICE attorney in Dallas.
So while people were fearing for their safety, Rodden—who represents the U.S. government in immigration court—allegedly spent his free time online treating deportations like it’s a game. If that sounds wild, just wait—it gets worse.
The Observer reports that Rodden was identified through an overwhelming number of biographical details that align with GlomarResponder’s posts, including his ICE employment, personal life, and real-time X activity matching his courtroom appearances. This publication also states court records confirm that Rodden is an Assistant Chief Counsel for ICE, handling immigration removal cases. His name appears on ICE court schedules, and his background—including residency records, past lawsuits, and even fashion preferences—matches details shared by GlomarResponder over the years.
Rodden has not responded to multiple requests for comment, and ICE isn’t saying much either. Instead, The Observer reports that an ICE spokesperson issued a vague statement about holding employees to “high standards” pending further investigation—because apparently, it takes time to confirm whether one of their attorneys has been openly pushing white nationalist propaganda for over a decade.
GlomarResponder’s Long History of Racist and Fascist Posts
The Observer reports that GlomarResponder has been posting hateful, extremist content since 2012. Some of the most disturbing posts include:
- “America is a White nation, founded by Whites… Our country should favor us.”
- “All blacks are foreign to my people, dumb f**k.”
- “Migrants are all criminals.”
- “Nobody is proposing feeding migrants into tree shredders. Yet.”
- “My WWII vet grandfather didn’t get a chance to kill Asians, so he volunteered for Korea. He’d be asking for a short-term job with ICE kicking doors and swinging a baton.”
Basically: Rodden isn’t just pushing anti-immigrant views—he’s allegedly out here advocating for literal violence. Yet, he’s still actively prosecuting cases in immigration court? How does that work?
Rodden’s Career & Military Ties
According to The Observer, Rodden’s background includes:
- Education: Penn State University, Wake Forest University Law School (Class of 2012)
- Military Service: U.S. Marine Corps armorer, final rank corporal
- Past Jobs: Border Patrol agent, litigation clinic student
Not only does his career history align with GlomarResponder’s posts, but his personal Facebook account also mirrors much of the same content. The Observer reports that Rodden’s Facebook profile and the X account shared the same memes, ideological beliefs, and even a German Shepherd dog obsession.
At this point, the receipts are so detailed that Rodden might as well have tagged himself in a selfie with “GlomarResponder” as the caption.
Courtroom Evidence: X Activity in Real-Time
The Observer states that there is physical evidence of Dallas immigration court hearings where Rodden was scheduled to appear that is tied to the same time stamps as posts made on the racist account.
They found:
- On January 21, 2024, Rodden was in court at the same time GlomarResponder posted about “waiting on warrants.”
- In February 2024, The Observer literally watched Rodden use his phone during a hearing, moments before GlomarResponder tweeted.
So now we’re at the “caught in 4K” stage of the investigation.
Legal Experts Call Rodden’s Conduct Unethical
The Observer reports that immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta believes Rodden’s alleged online activity raises serious ethical concerns.
“A government lawyer who vilifies people that he opposes in court, and puts that out under the radar, would clearly be engaging in conduct that’s prejudicial to the administration of justice.”
Mehta also noted that Rodden’s actions could violate legal ethics rules, potentially making him unfit to practice law.
Oh, but that is as clear as day. It’s in fact–factual.
ICE’s Response? “Pending Investigation”
Despite overwhelming evidence, The Observer states that ICE has not confirmed or denied Rodden’s employment. Instead, an ICE spokesperson issued a vague statement:
“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not comment on the substance of this article pending further investigation, to include whether the owner of the referenced ‘X’ account is a current employee. Notwithstanding, ICE holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and takes seriously all allegations of inappropriate conduct.”
So, they need time to confirm if their employee has been pushing white nationalist rhetoric online for over a decade? Interesting.
Rodden Still Handling Deportation Cases—For Now
The Observer states that Rodden is still actively representing the U.S. government in immigration court.
So let’s get this straight:
- A senior ICE attorney allegedly runs an account spewing white nationalist talking points.
- The account has been active for over a decade, with posts advocating for migrant violence.
- There’s evidence connecting him down to his hobbies, clothing choices, and the time of day he tweets.
- Yet, ICE hasn’t taken action, and he’s still handling deportation cases?
What is going on? The government continues to prove corrupt.
NewsOne suggests that this behavior is linked to the what many elected GOP officials believe is the “Great Replacement Theory,” where white people have the “apparent right to be the majority race in the U.S.” claiming that Black and Brown immigrants are being flooded into the country to replace them.
If Rodden were an immigrant, he’d be under investigation, detained, and deported by now. But because he’s an ICE attorney, we’re waiting on an “investigation” to confirm what’s already glaringly obvious?
It’s the double standard for me.
