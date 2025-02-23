VP Kamala Harris Receives NAACP Chairman's Award
Kamala Harris Receives High Honor At NAACP Image Awards And Delivers Encouraging Message
Former Vice President Kamala Harris made her first public appearance since last year’s election at the NAACP Image Awards. While accepting the Chairman’s Award, she spoke vaguely of the Felon-in-Chief but encouraged viewers and the Black community to take a stand.
According to Variety, the NAACP Chairman’s Award is given to people who “excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change.” Before running for President in 2024, Harris had a successful career as an attorney, California’s attorney’s general, and U.S. Senator. Her dedication to public service continued as she became the first woman, Black woman, and South Asian American to hold the office of Vice President. Though did not come out on top in the most recent election, she remains a beacon of light as people fear for the future of this country.
During her acceptance speech, Harris not only graciously received the honor but also reminded the room of the NAACP’s history. As a lifetime member of the organization, she detailed the mission of the NAACP’s founding members.
“As everyone here may know, I grew up inspired by the work of the NAACP. Inspired by all those who took up the fight for justice, for equality, and for opportunity. Their example is part of the reason I chose a life of public service,” she said. “Seeking to always live by the words of a distinguished NAACP founder, W.E.B. DuBois:
“It is today that our best work can be done and not some future day or future year.’ This sense of urgency is what we must have today.”
- Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She’s Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
- Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
- Now, Why Is Netflix In It? Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As 'No Big Deal', Company's Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She's Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
-
Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
-
Platinum's Perspective: Legendary Magic City Star Sonya 'Platinum' Meadows Reflects On The Strip Club's Changes, Celebrity Clients
-
Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault