Break The Bank: VP Kamala Harris Raised $200M In 1st Campaign Week, Defunct Rapper Swae Lee Starts Hatin’

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ run for the White House has only been on the track for one week and to say things have escalated quickly is an egregious understatement.

BOSSIP previously reported that donations from all sectors of the democratic alliance have been pouring in daily from the various Zoom calls that have taken place over the past week. An AP News report clocks Harris’ donation tally at $200 million in the first seven days of her campaign. Moreover, 170,000 American citizens have volunteered their time and effort to see her defeat Donald Trump in November. Nov. 5, to be exact.

“The campaign, which announced its latest fundraising total on Sunday, said the bulk of the donations — 66% — comes from first-time contributors in the 2024 election cycle and were made after President Joe Biden announced his exit from the race and endorsed Harris,” AP notes.

Voter enthusiasm is practically palpable and appears to be growing every day. The AP report made mention of a campaign event in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, that was initially scheduled for President Joe Biden prior to stepping away from the campaign. Hundreds of people showed up to the event which was projected to bring in close to $400,000. When all the dollars were counted, Kamala Harris had raised $1.4 million.

All that said, everyone isn’t excited for Vice President Harris to drop the “Vice.”

Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee made himself a trending topic with a series of tweets encouraging people not to vote for Harris with some stale conservative talking points.

What “research” has Swae Lee done that has…awakened him to Kamala Harris’ nefarious plot, you ask? Probably none but at most he “researched” his bank statements.

Last time that we checked, Kamala Harris was all woman but go off, crooning king.

Sounding like a proud manga cum laude graduate of Cune University where he majored in Candace Owens. We can’t tell if Swae Lee has been cash-compromised or if he’s just dumb. Hell, both things could be true, but we’d like some clarity ASAP.

Sufficed to say, the backlash, clapbacks, and back-kicking were rife with great vengeance, furious anger, and searing comic relief.

When the man who proudly penned a jingle called “Up Like Trump” is talking like this, one can only surmise that he’s picked a side…