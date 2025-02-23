Entertainment

YFN Lucci Celebrates Birthday With Family, Shares Goals For 2025

Welcome Home! YFN Lucci Celebrates Birthday With Loved Ones At Surprise Bash, Shares Commitment To Community In 2025

Published on February 23, 2025

Welcome home!

YFN Lucci birthday celebration assets

Source: Shine Huang

 

After serving nearly four years in a Georgia correctional facility, freshly free hitmaker YFN Lucci celebrated his birthday with family and close friends at a surprise bash in Atlanta.

YFN Lucci birthday celebration assets

Source: Shine Huang

 

Curated by Girvan ‘Fly’ Henry, CEO of Think It’s A Game Records, the feel-good affair doubled as a welcome home party highlighting Lucci’s personal growth and meaningful relationships he’s built while away.

YFN Lucci birthday celebration assets

Source: Shine Huang

 

To commemorate the occasion, Henry gifted Lucci a bespoke diamond TIG chain with a photo of his children—an enduring symbol of family and legacy.

Guests also enjoyed a themed cake by KJS Elegant Pastries in an exquisitely decorated space with black luxe accents and elegant candlelight by Lé Cran Lux envisioned by event planner Summer Yokely, owner of Pop & Bloom.

YFN Lucci birthday celebration assets

Source: Shine Huang

 

Surrounded by love, Lucci shared an inspiring update on his journey including his commitment to creating a positive impact for the next generation.

“What’s good, fam?

First off, I wanna thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart for all the love and support. Real talk, it means more to me than words can express. Y’all keep me going, and I don’t take that for granted,” he said in a statement.

I’ve been home since January 31st—just 18 days—and I’m already locked in on what’s next. I recently met with my parole officers, and because of that, I won’t be doing any shows or traveling for the next 180 days.

I made the decision to take this time and focus on what matters most—being a great father, creating new music, and getting stronger mentally and physically. This time is about me locking in on family, music, and leveling up in every way possible.

But it’s not just about the music right now. I’m also teaming up with some amazing nonprofit organizations, giving back to my community, and creating a mentoring program for the youth. I want to show them there’s another way, help them stay off the streets, and give them the guidance I didn’t always have. I want to be the example I never saw growing up and help these young people see there’s so much more to life than the block.

This journey I’m on is real, and I’m ready to share it with you as I lock into being the best version of myself. I’ll be teaming up with some dope brands to tell my story, and I hope it inspires anyone out there to stay on their grind, take care of their mental health, and get right—physically and mentally.

I appreciate your patience as I go through this phase of my life. This isn’t just about me—it’s about my growth, my family, my fans, and my community.”

For serious inquiries, bookings, brand and community partnerships, or media inquiries, please email [650@thinkitsagame.com]. No DMs, texts, or calls are being accepted.

Once again, thank you for everything.

I love y’all, and I can’t wait to share the next chapter with you.”

YFN Lucci birthday celebration assets

Source: Shine Huang

 

With loyal fans, family, and longtime label TIG on his side, we’re excited to see his comeback journey in 2025.

