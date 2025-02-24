Ne-Yo’s Baby Momma Sade Bagnerise Blasts His ‘Corny’ Quad Poly-Romance, Alleges Singer ‘Exposed’ Sons To His Multi-Lover Lifestyle

Sade Bagnerise, the mother of Ne-Yo’s two sons, Braiden and Brixton, doesn’t approve of his polyamorous lifestyle.

In an Instagram Story posted on Feb. 23, the influencer called the singer “corny” for allegedly exposing their children to his growing circle of girlfriends, which now includes four women.

Currently, Ne-Yo is enjoying a quad romance with his tour dancer, Brionna Williams, OnlyFans models Bella and Phoenix Feather, and influencer Arielle Hill.

“And didn’t I tell your corny a** not to have that sh*t going on in front of my kids, to do that cornball sh*t ON YOUR OWN TIME,” she kicked off her fiery tirade on Sunday, according to a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room of his Rickey Smiley Morning Show interview. “That sh*t sick af. You hellllllla fkn weird for that. @neyo. But I’m glad u think im playing with u after i done already warned you im not playing about my kids.”

In a subsequent post, Bagnerise further criticized the Grammy-winning singer, comparing him to a wannabe “boyfriend/pimp.” She claimed that he was setting a poor example for polyamorous relationships, arguing that such relationships shouldn’t involve having “5 plus” girlfriends who “party” with him every night so that he can “pick up more girls to hook up with.”

“That is what u call an OPEN RELATIONSHIP. You’re a wanna boyfriend pimp/tricc. You like the GFE. Stop disrespecting POLY. There is NOTHING exclusive about what u got going on. Weirdo. Keep that sh*t away from my kids,” she added.

Ne-Yo says he’s honest with his kids about his polyamorous lifestyle.

The upset mother of two’s comment came just a few days after Ne-Yo appeared on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show (Feb. 21), where he revealed that he was transparent with his children about his polyamorous relationship. When asked if his kids questioned his unconventional dating style, the 45-year-old singer shared at the 4:51 minute mark that he’s been completely honest with his kids about his relationship.

“Of course they do. And I answer them. Honestly. Again, I’m not lying to nobody, not even my children. It’s like, ‘Hey, this is daddy’s girlfriend. And so is that, and so is that. And so is that.'”

According to PEOPLE, Ne-Yo welcomed his first daughter, Madilyn Grace, in 2010 and son, Mason Evan, in 2011 with his former fiancée, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, a star from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. He also shares three children with his ex-wife, Crystal Renay: Shaffer Chimere Jr., born in 2016, Roman Alexander-Raj, born in 2018, and Isabella Rose, born in 2021.

The Grammy-winning artist also has two younger children, Braiden and Brixton, born in 2021 and 2023, respectively, with Bagnerise.

In the interview, the singer explained that each woman plays a specific role in helping to keep his family united. While discussing these roles, he shared how he explains them to his children.

“‘She gonna make you some cereal. She gonna cook lunch. And she gonna wash your clothes.’ And it’s all good –it’s family,” Ne-Yo affirmed. “It’s community. That’s what it’s about.”

Being in a relationship with four different women at the same time sounds daunting. However, Ne-Yo insisted that his poly romance was copacetic.

“It’s not about juggling. It ain’t about juggling,” he clarified to the hosts of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. “The key ingredient to making it work is honesty,” the “Sexy Love” hitmaker shared when asked about how he navigates his unique relationship. “Everybody gotta be telling the truth, you know what I mean?”

Responding to the recent viral photo where he was seen surrounded by Bella, Phoenix Feather, and influencer Arielle Hill while partying on a yacht, the superstar confirmed that there are four main women in his polyamorous relationship.

“There’s four of them total. There were just three there that particular night. It works. It works. Everybody’s honest, everybody’s telling the truth. Everybody’s consenting,” Ne-Yo shared. “I feel like I wasted a lot of time just being dishonest about things to the point where had I taken this approach initially, I could have saved myself a lot of headache and heartache.”

What do you think about Sade Bagnerise’s reaction? Was it justified or nah? Tell us in the comments section.