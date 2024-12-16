Lovey-Dovey Linkup: Ne-Yo’s Exes Crystal Renay & Sade Bagnerise Blissfully Find Forgiveness, Share Smooches In ATL

This wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card.

It appears that the exes of Grammy Award-winning singer Ne-Yo have formed a friendship after they were spotted hugging and kissing in ATL.

Sade Bagnerise, who welcomed two children with Ne-Yo while he was married to Crystal Renay, recently shared surprising footage of her lovey-dovey linkup with Renay on social media.

On Dec. 15, Bagnerise raised eyebrows after she took to Instagram with a short video capturing her smiling, laughing, and embracing Smith with a hug and a kiss on the lips.

The model, who welcomed sons Braiden and Brixton with the singer while he was still married to Renay, captioned the seemingly sweet video with a message that read, “Entering 2025 with a genuine friendship, forgiveness, support, and happiness.”

In a follow-up post, Bagnerise shared a video of Renay proudly shaking her hips at a restaurant table, cheering the entrepreneur on as she enjoyed herself. Renay, who finalized her divorce in 2023 after accusing Ne-Yo of infidelity, reposted the heartwarming clip.

Crystal also emphasized on her InstaStory that she made peace with Sade because she’s moved on from her marriage.

“They say you fight over something that you still want,” she wrote. “Not a drop of fight left in me when it comes to that situation.”

A closer look at Renay’s Instagram revealed that Bagnerise attended an event at her Atlanta-based restaurant, Johnny’s Chicken USA, on Sunday.

Social Media Reacts To Crystal Renay & Sade Bagnerise’s Friendship

The unexpected link-up sent social media users into a tizzy with some applauding the two for forming an alliance.

However, a few netizens felt that the friendship between Bagnerise and Smith seemed insincere.

“We can be cordial but we ain’t gotta do all this,” wrote one user.

Another person commented:

“Idc what y’all say I love to see women being grown. Eff these guys.”

A third added:

“Fake sisterhood at an all-time high these days.”

While fourth penned:

“THIS level of maturity is commendable.”

Sade Bagnerise & Crystal Renay’s Backstory

As previously reported, Ne-Yo was legally confirmed as the father of Braiden and Brixton in late September 2023, a year after Renay filed for divorce from the musician in 2022.

Renay cited his infidelity, revealing he had “recently fathered a minor child with his paramour” and that their marriage was “irreparably broken,” according to Today. In June 2023, Bagnerise addressed her involvement in the couple’s contentious divorce by sharing an open letter on her Instagram Story, where she revealed she had “privately apologized” to Renay for her actions.

“I’ve privately APOLOGIZED profusely to Crystal for my role, and she is such a strong, beautiful, FORGIVING woman. But I spoke to a woman who was so confused and broken. BETRAYED. & misunderstood,” the model wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “She is hurting and healing, and as hard as he [tries] to play tough guy, he knows he’s hurting deep down inside, too,” she added. “He needs help… (love, support).”

Sunday’s post appears to be the first time Renay has acknowledged that she was on friendly terms with Bagnerise. The Bold and Bougie reality TV star steered clear of drama involving Ne-Yo and his baby momma in June 2023, when Bagnerise accused the 44-year-old singer of having a sex and partying addiction in a scathing Instagram Live video.

“Knowing I can take it there & DON’T is growth to me,” she penned at the time.

Renay finalized her divorce in February 2023, securing a substantial settlement. She received a one-time $1.6 million deed to one of the couple’s Georgia properties, $20,000 for moving expenses, and $150,000 for a new car. Additionally, she secured $5,000 in monthly alimony for three years, along with $12,000 per month in child support. The former couple shares three children: Shaffer Chimere Jr., Roman Alexander-Raj, and Isabella Rose.

Renay told People in March that she had “nothing negative” to say about the singer now that the divorce is in the rearview. The couple works together to take care of their children.

“We communicate as far as pickups drop off all of the regular day-to-day things and stuff,” Renay shared. “I trust him to be a father, so I allow him to have his time with his children and vice versa. I personally keep it separate.”

She added:

“Our main goal is the wellbeing of our kids and the happiness of them. He’s an amazing father and as long as they have smiles on their faces every day, then we are doing a great job.”

What do you think of this unexpected alliance?