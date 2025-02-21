Quad Coupledom? Ne-Yo Seemingly Expands His Poly Pod With A Fourth Flame, Fiercely Fires Back At Lifestyle Loathers–‘I Don’t Care’

Proudly polyamorous Ne-Yo might have just added a fourth woman to his ever-growing circle of girlfriends.

Brionna Williams Reportedly Becomes Ne-Yo’s Fourth Girlfriend

On Feb.16, fans couldn’t help but notice the “So Sick” singer’s prominent appearance on the Instagram page of Brionna Williams, a dancer who seems to be part of Ne-Yo’s For My Fans tour. In the photo, Brionna rocked a green bodysuit and leather jacket that perfectly complemented Ne-Yo’s matching green suit and hat. The two cozied up together before he hit the stage in Birmingham, Alabama. However, it was the videos and earlier photos that really grabbed fans’ attention.

On Jan. 28, Brionna posted a video from a spa day in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she and the Grammy-winning singer were seen affectionately kissing and flirting while they relaxed. Another video from Jan.11 showed Ne-Yo playfully grabbing Brionna’s butt after an intense workout session, with the two sharing a kiss to wrap it up.

These posts had fans speculating whether Brionna was the latest addition to Ne-Yo’s polyamorous relationship. According to the Daily Mail, the singer is currently coupled up with OnlyFans models Bella and Phoenix Feather and influencer Arielle Hill.

“Wait so you’re the 4th?” one user asked in the comments section of the professional dancer’s post. “I know he has other gfs but idk this gives like the one he should be with. The chemistry is through the roof,” another person commented.

As The Shade Room pointed out, it seems Brionna is blending right in with the group.

A photo from Dec. 11, 2024, showed her partying alongside Ne-Yo, Bella, Arielle, and Phoenix at the Ladies Love R&B Wednesdays event in Atlanta, Georgia, and the girls were all smiles (and all tongues.)

Ne-Yo Said “A Weight” Has Been Lifted Off His Shoulders Since Embracing Polyamory

Ne-Yo has been proud and unapologetically loud about his polyamorous lifestyle since going all in 2023.

During his interview on Lemon Drop with Karleen Roy published Nov. 14, the superstar said he felt like “a weight” had been lifted off his shoulders since embracing his poly-romance publicly. The R&B star also noted that living authentically has played a pivotal role in repairing his relationship with his ex-wife, Crystal Renay, who he divorced in 2023 following Renay’s allegations of infidelity.

“I‘ve not been living my truth for a very very long time. I’m living it now, and you can tell my skin is glowing,” the 45-year-old artist told host Karleen Roy around the 25-minute mark of their chat as they discussed his relationship status and requirements.

“I’m in a great space, mentally, emotionally and everything. I realized that everything is not for everybody…Society tells you that you’re supposed to be with one person, you get married and you’re supposed to be together forever. I am not sh*tting on marriage. I am not sh*tting on anyone who has figured out how to make that thang work for them. Again, everything’s not for everybody. Monogamy is for you, it’s not for me.”

Ne-Yo’s “I don’t give a f***” attitude was on full display on Feb.19 when he took to Instagram to clap back at trolls who criticized his recent photo (shared Feb.16). In the picture, he was surrounded by Bella, Phoenix, and Arielle, all dressed in seductive bikinis aboard a yacht. He was also spotted kissing the trio backstage at his concert earlier this month.

“Them: ‘NEYO WE DON’T APPROVE OF YOUR RELATIONSHIP!!” the caption Wednesday read. “FUN FACT: I DON’T CARE,” his since-deleted post added.

According to Brionna’s resume, in addition to the For My Fans Tour, the professional dancer has toured with Ne-Yo on his NE-YO: Champagne & Roses World Tour as a principal dancer and was onstage performing during the star’s appearance at Lovers and Friends Festival, working alongside talented choreographers like Brandon Jones and Jamaica Craft.

