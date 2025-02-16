Ne-Yo Sweetly Smooches His Three Leading Ladies, Leaving Fans To Discuss His Polyamorous Lifestyle 

Ne-Yo‘s polyamorous lifestyle has been the topic of conversation before, but as he continues to flaunt his relationship, social media users are piping up again. The singer has fully embraced a polyamorous lifestyle since January 2023. He recently shared a captivating photo on social media featuring himself and his three girlfriends, sparking a wave of both support and criticism from fans. The image showcases Ne-Yo surrounded by his partners, each posing seductively, highlighting his unconventional relationship choices.

One of the “So Sick” singer’s girlfriends, Bella, originally posted the picture on Feb. 10th. Since then, the photo has spread like wildfire. In the picture, Ne-Yo is seen in the center of the women, making himself the focal point. According to Atlanta Black Star, the women in the poly relationship are Bella, Arielle, and Moneii.

Bella is standing to the right of Ne-Yo and is turned to the side, showing off her body. To the left of him is Arielle, with her arm wrapped around him. Lastly, Moneii is squatted in front of the group with her back facing the camera. It is very obvious that the four of them are comfortable with one another, as they all intimately touch one another. In the second photo, Ne-Yo seemingly becomes the cameraman as the three women pose without him.

The caption reads, “US vs. …NOBODY. You can’t compete where you can’t compare.”

You may recall that before Ne-Yo’s poly life began, he was married to Crystal Renay for six years and had three children together. They divorced in January 2023; a year later, Ne-Yo was spotted with two women on his arm. Before his relationship with Renay, he was engaged to Monyetta Shaw and had two children with her.

The R&B singer came under fire at the end of their relationship when it was revealed he allegedly requested she get her tubes tied because he didn’t want more children. However, he later married Renay and had more children with her. Additionally, he had two children with Sade Bagnerise during his marriage to Renay.

Social Media Reacts To Ne-Yo’s Poly Lifestyle

Social media has had a lot to say about Ne-Yo’s poly relationship and is seemingly split on his choices.

Under The Neighborhood Talks’ Instagram post, @fabulasityisme1 wrote, “Neyo should be tired by now!!! There is something for sure off about him because 🗣️ he should be tired!!!!”

“Unpopular Opinion: I guess he is living in his truth but A man with no discipline or boundaries will always want more or feel the need to cheat so I say do what works for you and this works for him,” @sincerelysadiab wrote. Over on X, formerly Twitter, @MarcAuraylius said, “Not trying to sound like a hater but neyo having 3 and I don’t just don’t sit right with me.” However, @ADORECHAN defended Ne-Yo: “I know people love to hate Neyo’s Pologamy lifestyle but I’m impressed he’s kept it going this long. You know how hard it is to keep 3 women happy at the same time and they all get along.”

Despite the “womanizer” label and criticism, Ne-Yo said he “dgaf” enough opinions enough for others to shame him. He also proved that he’s not new to this, he’s true to this poly life by revealing matching tattoos with his girlfriends.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Ne-Yo addressed living his polyamorous truth last year:

“Society tells you that you’re supposed to be with one person. You get married and y’all supposed to be together forever. I am not sh*tting on marriage. I am not sh*tting on anyone who has figured out how to make that thang work for them. Again everything is not for everybody. Monogamy’s for you. It’s not for me.”