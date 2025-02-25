Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorneys Want To Question Tory Lanez Under Oath For Defamation Lawsuit, Felonious Five-Footer’s Spokesman Says It Won’t Happen

Tory Lanez could be back in the hot (booster) seat as Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers want to question him behind bars for her defamation lawsuit against a blogger. The rapper’s felonious foe might be off the hook, however, because his rep notes that he’s “not a party” to the lawsuit and, therefore, not obligated to be deposed.

On Monday, Feb. 24, Thee Stallion’s attorneys requested permission to depose Lanez (legally named Daystar Peterson) while he serves a 10-year sentence for shooting her in 2020. Since she claims he’s still pulling strings to harass her from behind bars, it’s fitting that’s where her legal team would grill him.

XXL reports Megan’s attorneys filed the motion to depose Lanez under oath.

“Mr. Peterson’s deposition is necessary for Ms. Pete to fully investigate the extent and bases of Defendant’s conduct and Defendant’s relationship with Mr. Peterson, in support of her claims,” the court documents stated.

The Grammy-winner (legally named Megan Pete) wasn’t playing when she rapped that she would sue if “any blogs wanna spread lies.” She’s coming for blogger Milagro Gramz (legally named Milagro Cooper) in court for allegedly trying to ruin her reputation. As BOSSIP previously reported, she accused Gramz of spreading false stories and AI revenge porn of her online.

Megan filed the lawsuit against Gramz in October, and her legal team updated the lawsuit in December to include allegations that Lanez colluded with the blogger to harass her. The complaint claimed that Lanez confirmed this theory in his prison phone conversations with his father.

“Mr. Peterson’s prison call logs demonstrate, Mr. Peterson has repeatedly discussed [Milagro Gramz] with his father. In one phone call, the Petersons confidently asserted that Ms. Pete would be unable to prove that Mr. Peterson paid Defendant for attacking Ms. Pete,” the December court filing states.

Despite these updates and a report that “counsel for Ms. Cooper and Mr. Peterson do not oppose this request” for a deposition order, Lanez’s spokesman says that a deposition is not happening.

Unite The People CEO Caesar McDowell Slams Reports That Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyers Will Depose Tory Lanez

On Monday, Legal Affairs and Trials reporter Meghann Cuniff shared a scathing statement from Unite The People CEO Caesar McDowell, shedding doubt on reports that Tory would be sitting for a deposition. In it, McDowell slammed the reporter as a “supposed mouthpiece” for Megan’s lawyers before noting that Tory is “not a party” to Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit against his Unite The People client, Milagro Cooper, so UTP isn’t obligated to make him available for a deposition.

“Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers continue to try and give the appearance their case against Milagro Cooper is sucesssfully progressing by giving their “supposed mouthpiece”, Meghan [sic] Cuniff and all other persons media or non media, wrong information. Perhaps Meghan [sic] Cuniff really does not know what she is talking about,” he wrote.

McDowell continued,

“Tory Lanez is not a party to Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit against UTP client Milagro Cooper, and therefore, UTP is not obligated to produce Tory Lanez for a deposition. Nor did UTP agree or disagree to a deposition for Mr. Lanez or any other potential witness.” “Lastly, if you know Tory Lanez how I do , good luck trying to get him to “testify” to anything; it’s just not what he does,” wrote McDowell. “And he definitely did not “agree” to testify now.”

Tory Lanez is currently serving out his sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.