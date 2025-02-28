Stefon Diggs Accuses Ex Mulan Hernandez Of Assault & Extortion In New Lawsuit, She Claims The NFL Star Gave Her A Concussion

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs has filed a lawsuit against a former love interest, Mulan Hernandez.

Diggs is accusing the Basketball Wives Orlando star of assaulting him, threatening to destroy his career, and attempting to extort millions of dollars out of him.

According to reports from TMZ Sports, the NFL star filed a complaint this week claiming the model and TV personality, who he had a “casual relationship” with for months, showed up at his apartment around 6 a.m. on June 7, 2024 and proceeded to “aggressively berate” him. Diggs claims Hernandez went into his gaming room and ignored his pleas for her to leave, continuing to go off on him despite his attempts to diffuse the situation.

The baller says that Hernandez destroyed his expensive PC, a $130,000 watch, and threw his phone in the toilet. He also claims she also punched him in the chest several times, saying, “You won’t be playing this year,” which he took as a threat on his NFL career.

Following the alleged incident, Diggs says he distanced himself from Hernandez, and after several failed attempts to reconnect, she allegedly moved on to an extortion attempt with help from her friend, Brianna Mack, who was also present at his home during the altercation.

The lawsuit states Hernandez visited a hospital on June 7 for nausea and vomiting after falling due to a wet kitchen floor, but a week later, on June 14, she went to a different provider and claimed she had similar symptoms after being “punched in the back of the head with a closed fist.” Diggs denies ever hitting Hernandez and insists any physical contact was out of self-defense, also adding he had no contact with her leading up to the second doctor’s visit.

As a result, the wide receiver claims Hernandez and Mack have since tried to extort him for millions, which he’s hoping the lawsuit puts an end to. TMZ Sports reports that he’s suing both women for trespassing, intentionally inflicting emotional distress, assisting or encouraging/aiding and abetting, and conspiracy. He’s also suing Hernandez for assault and conversion. Diggs is seeking monetary relief of over $250,000 but no more than $1 million.

In response to this lawsuit going public, Mulan has accused the NFL star of physically assaulting her on June 7, 2024, an incident she claims resulted in a concussion.

She posted a statement to her Instagram, alleging that Diggs’ recent lawsuit against her is a false attempt to keep the truth from coming to light.

She claims that Diggs assaulted her from behind at their residence. She claims the attack resulted in a concussion and that the lawsuit filed by her ex is a direct response to a failed mediation process that his legal team initially requested.

“On June 7th I was assaulted from behind by Stefon Diggs at our residence, an incident that resulted in a concussion,” Hernandez began in her statement. “Months later when the mediation HIS LEGAL TEAM REQUESTED did not pan out in his favor I was struck with this FABRICATED STORY publicly. This is clearly an attempt to try an get ahead of the truth that is to come. I WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED NOR SILENCED. Having to relive this moment is very traumatic for me especially in my time of healing. Domestic violence is something I do not wish on anyone an everything that is done in the dark will come to the light.”

To support her claims, Hernandez posted photos of what she says are medical documents from Memorial Heights Emergency Center in Houston, Texas. The documents, dated June 7, 2024, show that a patient diagnosed with a minor closed head injury and concussion was treated at the facility. The report states that there was no loss of consciousness, including prescribed treatments such as Ibuprofen 800 mg for pain relief and Ondansetron for nausea.