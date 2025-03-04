‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive: Joey Bada$$ Talks Unique’s Unraveling Mind, Messy Raq Romance & Rampage In Season 4

Joey Bada$$ is back as Unique in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and fans can breathe a sigh of relief—he’s still in the game. But if you’re expecting a romantic reunion between Unique and Raq in season 4, it might be best not to hold your breath.

The Season 3 finale left viewers on the edge of their seats after a brutal betrayal by his own brother, Ronnie, seemingly left Unique for dead. However, as the new season unfolds, it’s clear that Unique’s story is far from over.

Speaking exclusively to BOSSIP about Friday’s forthcoming premiere, Joey Bada$$ said he felt “excitement” upon hearing he news that his character survived.

“I was happy that the whole production and the writers insisted and agreed that we just couldn’t get rid of this character,” he told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “He’s too important to the universe and too essential to the story.”

But Unique isn’t walking away unscathed.

According to Bada$$, the attempt on his life has left him deeply affected both physically and mentally.

Joey Bada$$ Says Unique Has Traumatic Brain Injuries In Season 4, Confirms It Affects His Relationship With Raq

While Unique may have survived, he’s far from the same man we once knew. In the season 4 trailer, we see a battered and scarred Unique acknowledging that he’ll use the fact that people think he died to his advantage.

Bada$$ explained that Unique is dealing with what he calls an “early ‘90s CTE” effect, making it difficult for him to process what happened. What he does know, however, is that he’s “never been more f****g alive.”

“I think he has somewhat of a fragmented memory,” he said. “I think he has trouble putting the pieces together.”

This mental haze complicates Unique’s thirst for revenge. While he may feel frustration over not being the one to take out Ronnie, his suspicions go beyond his brother.

“He definitely doesn’t believe that it was just his brother. He thinks Ronnie conspired with Raq and everybody kind of conspired against him to get him out of the way,” Bada$$ revealed. “His mind is just all over, and he’s a madman.”

For fans who once hoped for a rekindling of the complicated connection between Unique and Raq, that dream might be shattered. The soft spot he once had for her may be gone.

“We’ll have to see,” said Bada$$ with a laugh.

One of Unique’s defining traits has always been his intelligence and ability to stay three steps ahead. However, this season, we may see a version of him that is less in control.

“I think he can definitely be prone to making mistakes,” Bada$$ admitted. “The earlier versions of Unique were really calculated—he was able to manage his emotions and anger, using them to his advantage. But now, this version is a little more unhinged. He’s way more prone to flying off the handle.”

As Unique spirals into what Joey Bada$$ describes as “crash out mode,” fans should expect the unexpected. With revenge on his mind and his usual strategic thinking compromised, the stakes are higher than ever, and the rapper confirmed that Unique might get caught up.

“Mistakes are definitely bound to happen,” said Bada$$.

The fourth season of the Power spinoff is shaping up to be one of its most intense yet, and the drama after Unique’s return from the grave is only getting started.

Raising Kanan’s fourth season debuts on March 7. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

Watch our exclusive!