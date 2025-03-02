We Love To See It! ‘Power’ Star Paige Hurd And NBA Baller Royce O’Neale Are Engaged

Love is in the air for the girlies and we are loving it. Power Book II: Ghost actress Paige Hurd is the latest lady to make her love official with a ring to seal the deal.

The film and TV actress is now engaged to Phoenix Suns player Royce O’Neale after one year of dating. The “surprise” proposal happened during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico that was almost halted due to travel issues for the baller.

“I was feeling nervous because I wasn’t trying to give off any nerve-wracking behavior or give any signs that something was up,” O’Neale said in an exclusive with PEOPLE. “I was really excited because I knew Paige wasn’t expecting it and wanted it to be a huge, special surprise.”

It was a classic engagement, happening at the end of dinner when a slice of red velvet cake was delivered to the table with “Will You Marry Me” written on the plate. Straight out of the movies!

“During the proposal I was in such shock, it took me about a full minute to stand to my feet. I’m over the moon and so happy” Hurd said.

The excitement was mutual on O’Neale’s side, who admitted to have a long-standing crush on the actress before the two started dating.

“She was my lifelong crush,” he says. “Couple years ago me and my friends were talking, I mentioned to them one day I will meet her, date her and marry her. Of course they thought I was joking, but I was serious — it was just the fact we had to meet each other in person.”

According to Hurd, she and O’Neale met at the right time and quickly realized they wanted to do forever together.

“I had just vowed to myself and my therapist I was not dating for a while,” Hurd said. “I was fasting and on my walk with God and boom there’s Royce. Nice as can be, but I just said we could be friends. After a while he won me over, and we have been truly inseparable ever since. That’s my best friend first.”

The saying goes “when you know, you know” and for these two lovebirds, their one-year romance was more than enough time to decide that they were better together.

“I’m beyond lucky and blessed. Royce is the most thoughtful, down-to-earth, gentle man I’ve ever known and I couldn’t be happier to spend the rest of my life with him,” Hurd says. “I believe deep down I knew for a while, but for sure in August of last year.”

O’Neale, who is in the midst of his first season with the Phoenix Suns, also admitted to feeling the love between them early on.

“I knew I wanted to marry Paige and spend the rest of my life with her,” he said. “We spent a lot of time together, traveled together, lived together, been around each other’s families and closest friends, learned about each other, and loved being with one another all the time.”

So adorable. Wishing them all the best!