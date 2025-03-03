Celebrity

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg's Daughter, Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Prayers And Well Wishes! Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Cori Broadus, Gives Birth To Baby Girl 3 Months Early

Published on March 3, 2025

Snoop Dogg & Cori Broadus at "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Snoop Dogg‘s daughter, Cori Broadus, welcomed her first baby three months early on March 1, but both mommy and baby are doing just fine.

The youngest of the Broadus klan announced the birth of her daughter with a touching caption saying,

“The princess arrived at 6 months,” she wrote. “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that He got me! Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far.”

She went on to reveal that she was diagnosed with a rare variant of the common pregnancy complication, preeclampsia, called HELLP Syndrome. HELLP stands for Hemolysis (the process of red blood cell destruction), Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets, and it can be fatal if untreated.

“[The] doctors told me thank you for coming and if I would’ve waited a few more days it would’ve been really bad,” she said in an Instagram story. “Ladies please listen to your bodies and don’t believe everything you see on TIK TOK( talking to myself lowkey).”

Broadus’ baby girl makes grandchild number eight for rap pioneer Snoop Dogg. His sons Corde and Cordell have four and three children, respectively.

“My grandkids are my everything, because they all individually get a piece of my heart and they’re different,” he said.

Broadus, who has also lived with Lupus since a child, also revealed that her baby had been delivered by emergency c-section. The Choc Factory HQ CEO said that she originally went to the doctor for what she believed was “a bad case of gas” but that she quickly learned she was in dire need of medical attention.

Still, she and baby girl are already home recovering. Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Deuce are still planning to tie the knot in the near future.

