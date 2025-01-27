Snoop Dogg Seemingly Responds To Inauguration Ball Slander
Snoop Dogg Seemingly Responds To Backlash Over Inauguration Ball Performance– ‘Still A Black Man, Still 100% Black’
Snoop Dogg seemingly addressed recent social media backlash over his decision to perform at the inauguration ball.
Politics is once again a hot subject in social conversation, and one topic has been artists performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities. Nelly, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy have received slander for performing for the 47th President while shrugging off the jokes.
Nonetheless, it seems Snoop Dogg faced the most backlash considering that he previously spoke out against Trump since the latter’s entry into politics, even calling his Black supporters “Uncle Toms,”
According to Billboard, the backlash from Snoop’s Crypto Ball appearance during the Inauguration made its way to his desk, and Snoop hopped on Instagram Live to address the issue indirectly.
“It’s Sunday I got gospel in my heart,” said Snoop “For all the hate I’m going to answer with love, I love too much.” Snoop continued. “Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100 percent Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.”
Snoop’s change of heart about Trump noticeably followed the pardoning of Death Row co-foundering Michael ‘Harry O’ Harris. As Trump exited the White House in 2020, he pardoned Harris as Snoop regained control of Death Row records. Snoop is a very savvy businessman, and this seems to be all business for him at the end of the day.
Or at least we hope.
You can watch Snoop addressing the backlash from his Instagram live below.
