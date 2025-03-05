‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive: Patina Miller Talks Raq’s Reign, Relationship With Kanan & The Character’s Commanding Monologues

Patina Miller’s electrifying performance as Raquel “Raq” Thomas in Power Book III: Raising Kanan captivates audiences with every scene, and now, the powerhouse actress is giving BOSSIP an exclusive look into the art of delivering Raq’s unforgettable witty wordplay while showcasing her unrelenting love for her son.

Ahead of season four, fans are eager to see how Raq’s iron grip on her world begins to unravel, especially in the wake of her shocking decision to take out Kanan’s biological father, Detective Howard.

According to Miller, Raq had no choice but to eliminate the cop for Kanan’s own protection. She admitted, however, that because of that, their already fractured bond will face new challenges.

“I think their relationship was pretty much strained already,” she told BOSSIP. “Kanan is in a part of his journey where he’s not that naive little boy anymore. He’s done some really questionable things himself, and they are both having to deal with the consequences of their choices.” “They want so desperately to find some common ground, but Raq knows that it’s never going to be what she needs it to be, and Kanan knows that he can never really trust her in that way again,” she added.

The season four trailer shows that Raq and Kanan’s relationship has taken on a new dynamic, one rooted in business rather than family. According to Miller, their bond is less personal and more transactional.

“She has to now just do her own thing, and Kanan is on his own. I wouldn’t say they’re at odds in this new season, but they are certainly not in the season one world anymore.”

Still, despite that, the love between them is still there.

“They will always be connected. He will always love his mother, and she will always love him. But now, it’s about watching them navigate this new relationship,” she told BOSSIP.

Patina Miller Talks Raq’s Commanding Monologues

Easily one of the most striking aspects of Raq’s character is her ability to command a room with her words, particularly in emotionally charged monologues. A prime example is the moment she asserts her dominance over her brother Lou in season 3, telling him outright that she “owns him.”

This pivotal scene not only marked a turning point in their relationship but may have also triggered a mental break and downward spiral for Raq’s little brother.

It also cemented Patina Miller’s reputation as one of the most commanding—and possibly the strongest—performers in the Power universe, earning her widespread acclaim.

When asked about the mindset she taps into to bring big moments like that to life, Miller credited the show’s exceptional writing and the talented cast that surrounds her for pulling her into character.

“I think the writing is really good, so I am able to sort of channel that,” she told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “Everything’s kind of set up for me to just do what I do—and that, at the end of the day, is to speak the truth, or Rock’s truth, and whatever that is.”

She added that Raq’s monologues are usually born out of necessity after she’s been pushed too far.

“If you’re gonna give a monologue, it’s because she’s probably said so many things, so many warnings. There’s always a buildup to having to say all of these things, and Raq was fired up at that moment.”

Ultimately, for the acclaimed actress, stepping into Raq’s shoes means embodying all of her complexities: her love, her anger, and her calculated control.

“I like playing when I’m on set. I like to do it in different ways, think about the dialogue, then do it in the opposite way. It’s about creativity and finding the most powerful way to convey what Raq wants.”

With Raising Kanan’s fourth season promising more Power struggles and betrayals, Patina Miller reminds us that Raq’s reign is far from over. And for that, we’re forever grateful.

Watch our exclusive!