Baller Babies! Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Seemingly Confirms Birth Of Son With Singer Ella Mai

Jayson Tatum loves showing off sweet moments with his 7-year-old son, Deuce Tatum, but it looks like he’s finally confirmed he’s also a father to a newborn.

While the Boston Celtics star hasn’t exactly kept his relationship with singer Ella Mai private, the pair still has yet to confirm their coupledom publicly. The first time fans got some confirmation of their relationship was when they posed for a family portrait following Tatum’s win at the Paris Olympics, when Mai held up her son in a photo with Tatum, Deuce, and other members of his family.

Now, the NBA player has seemingly confirmed the birth of his son in a new commercial, appearing in a new ad for Amica Insurance. In the commercial, the baller was asked “What keeps you going?” during a press conference. The ad then showed him day dreaming about cleaning up baby toys in what appeared to be his home before answering the door for his mom, Brandy Cole.

The NBA star and his mom joked around as he shot a small basketball at a hoop before revealing how he learned to shoot, with Tatum saying,“Grandma really taught me how to shoot, anyway.” The pair’s chat was interrupted by an infant crying over the baby monitor, which seems to confirm that he is the father of Mai’s baby, whom she quietly welcomed last year.

Page Six reported that in August 2024, Mai had welcomed her first baby with Tatum. Though the couple has not said anything publicly about their son, Tatum has hinted at the newborn’s name during his NBA games, writing the names “Deuce” and “Dylan” on his sneakers, seemingly to honor both of his boys.

Fans didn’t find out that Ella Mai was pregnant with her first child until she debuted her baby bump while celebrating Tatum’s NBA finals win in June 2024.

The couple was first linked in 2019 when the singer was seen sitting courtside at one of his basketball games. Though they have continued to keep quiet about their romance, they made their first public appearance together at Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons in July 2022.