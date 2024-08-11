Babied Up: Ella Mai and Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Seemingly Debut Their First Child At Paris Olympics

Singer Ella Mai and Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum may have just confirmed speculations that the couple just welcomed their first child together.

The pair posed for family pictures after the USA Men’s Basketball team won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a new baby in tow, and set the internet on fire for the second time this year.

Back in June, the Celtics took home the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy as NBA champions, and Ella Mai made an appearance with a rather large baby bump. Fans immediately played detective and decided that she and Tatum must have taken their relationship to the next level.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Neither Tatum nor Ella Mai have confirmed their relationship with one another though photos of the two popping up at various events have circulated over the past two years. Tatum is also a father to seven-year-old, Deuce.

The “Boo’d Up” singer has been noticeably absent from both the public eye as well as the music scene for the past year. However, she did collaborate with DJ Mustard and Roddy Rich for the track “One Bad Decision on the album Faith of a Mustard Seed, released in July.

Tatum is having a very, very good year. In addition to becoming an NBA champion and an Olympic gold medalist for the second time, he also signed a huge contract extension with the Celtics to the tune of $315 million over five years.

Honestly, we need Jayson’s prayer at this point. Nonetheless, we’re not holding our breath for any confirmation from him or Ella Mai when it comes to their alleged relationship and growing family.

Both seem to be perfectly happy keeping everyone out of their personal business and we are here for it. Yet, that hasn’t kept the internet from doing what it does.

The 10s are definitely in. We’re just happy to see that mommy and baby are both doing well!