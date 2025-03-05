Wonder Bread Beef: Bhad Bhabie’s Boyfriend Le Vaughn Shot At Los Angeles Strip Club Amid Alabama Barker Feud

The ongoing beef between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker just got a lot more complicated.

Le Vaughn, Bhad Bhabie’s on-and-off boyfriend and the father of her child, was shot during an indecent that began in an L.A. strip club, according to reports from TMZ. This comes amid the former Dr. Phil star’s feud with Alabama Barker, which LeVaughn is at the center of.

The outlet reports that multiple sources say Le Vaughn was shot early Wednesday morning while he was inside Sam’s Hofbrau near downtown L.A. Two groups of men got into an altercation while enjoying the entertainment, which resulted in someone opening fire.

LAPD went on to say the action spilled outside, where several more shots popped off. Two people got hit, including Le Vaughn, who was hit in the hand, while another person was shot in the shoulder. As you’d probably expect from a hand injury, Le Vaughn’s gonna be okay and was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t currently have any names of suspects.

Le Vaughn has been in the middle of Bhad Bhabie’s recent beef with Alabama Barker, who the rapper believes hooked up with her baby daddy, which led to their most recent breakup. In December 2024, Bhabie accused Barker of trying to “steal” Vaughn from her. The 19-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler responded by claiming Vaughn had been contacting her for over a year, expressing his love for her.

In the months since, both have released diss tracks about one another, starting with Bhabie’s first song, “Over Cooked,” in which she accused Alabama of getting an abortion after allegedly becoming impregnated by rapper Tyga. Both Tyga, 35, and Barker have denied these allegations.

Barker hit back with her diss track, “Cry Bhabie,” in which she accused Bhabie of being on drugs, also claimed her boyfriend was still contacting her despite reconciling their relationship.

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn first started dating in 2020 and welcomed daughter Kali in March 2024. The pair have broken up and gotten back together several times. As for the shooting, neither Bhabie not Alabama were at Sam’s Hofbrau last night. Bhad Bhabie was featured in a Twitch stream with rapper DDG that same night.