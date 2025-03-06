Love & Marriage Detroit Season 3 Teaser [Exclusive]
They’re Baaaack! ‘Love & Marriage Detroit’ Returning With Fractured Friendships, A Reconciliation & A Super Messy Staycation [Exclusive]
The Love & Marriage: Detroit couples are back in action, and BOSSIP has the exclusive tea on the new episodes that feature Black love, business, and friendships in the D!
In the new episodes premiering April 12 on OWN, Carlos King’s power couples are back and navigating their love lives with all the twists, turns, and tire-screeching confrontations we’ve come to expect. Returning couples Russell & Kolby Harris, Brandon & Kristina Bowman Smith, Anthony & Dr. LaToya Thompson, Marcel & Kimberly Dobine, and Bravo & Lakeita Samuels are putting it all on the line, showing that marriage ain’t easy, especially when the streets are talking and the pressure is ON.
In the teaser, we see the group get back together and seem harmonious—that is, until Brandon calls Anthony the most “braggadocious” person he’s ever met. Kristina is also flexing her vocals, but Kim tells her she’s not everyone’s cup of tea. A staycation is also teased, and it seemingly goes left amid some lingering hurt feelings among the friends.
Ultimately, it looks like the group will have to find a way to come back together.
Take an exclusive look below!
See official episode descriptions below.
Season Premiere! “Daddy’s Home” – Airs Saturday, April 12 at 8pm ET/PT
The kids react to Brandon being back home. LaToya tries to connect with her children. Kolby feels overwhelmed with Russell’s lack of support with Kyndelle. While everyone is at dinner, Bravo confronts Marcel for the way Kimberly disrespected his event.
“Podcast Pop Off” – Airs Saturday, April 19 at 8pm ET/PT
Brandon pushes Kristina out of her comfort zone with her music. Russell celebrates his gym opening. Anthony has issues with Brandon and Bravo’s friendship. LaToya and Kolby commiserate on motherhood. Anthony’s podcast with Kristina goes off the rails.
“Welcome to the Staycation!” – Airs Saturday, April 26 at 8pm ET/PT
The couples go on a Staycation together. LaToya confronts Kristina about Chelsea, and Brandon about his digs on her wine at the podcast. Kristina throws Kolby a surprise sprinkle. Anthony accuses Bravo and Brandon of teaming up together.
“Pressure Makes Diamonds” – Airs Saturday, May 3 at 8pm ET/PT
Brandon pushes Kristina to perform even though she doesn’t think she’s ready. Bravo hosts Kristina’s performance at his new venue. LaToya calls Chelsea ghetto, and Kolby jumps in when they start to argue. Kolby accuses Kristina of not checking her friend.
“Reunited and it Feels ‘Good’?” – Airs Saturday, May 10 at 8pm ET/PT
The couples and host Carlos King gather on the reunion stage to talk about this past season. The Smiths talk about their marriage issues, the Harrises talk about Kolby’s pregnancy journey and the Samuels open up about the state of their marriage.
“From a Bird to a Peacock” – Airs Saturday, May 17 at 8pm ET/PT
The reunion continues as Kolby and Kristina work through their friendship, but Kimberly has something to say to Kristina as well. Anthony explains his “D” riding comment, and the guys discuss Anthony’s bragging. Chelsea joins the stage to stir the pot.
Catch up with the couples of Love & Marriage Detroit season three on the flip!
RUSSELL & KOLBY HARRIS
The Harrises have new beginnings that include their second baby girl and Russell’s new gym.
Russell and Kolby Harris have been married for five years, and the couple have just welcomed their second daughter. When the new season begins, Kolby is feeling overwhelmed, and that Russell is not helping with the kids as much as she would like. Russell continues to work as a pastor and runs his non-profit, Soar Detroit, which focuses on literacy and sports, and this season he celebrates the grand opening of his new gym.
BRANDON & KRISTINA BOWMAN-SMITH
The Smiths are back together after their “trial separation.”
Brandon and Kristina Bowman-Smith have been married for 13 years and have two young daughters. When the new season begins, the couple have come back together after a trial separation in an attempt to save their marriage, but they are still on shaky ground. Kristina is a stylist and influencer in Detroit, and this season she dips her toe into the music scene to revitalize her singing career with Brandon’s help. Brandon is the owner of Star Factory, an artist development program, where he trains aspiring singers and recording artists. Brandon pushes Kristina to continue to pursue music and perform, but Kristina is tentative and feels she might not be ready. Kristina will also host an eventful staycation for the group this season.
ANTHONY & DR. LATOYA THOMPSON
Anthony and Dr. LaToya will showcase more of their family dynamic this season.
Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson have been married for 16 years and share two sons and a daughter. Anthony works for a touring company and owns a production studio. LaToya still carries the load as the main breadwinner of the family as a successful physical therapist and the owner of Opulence Wines, a fact that has long caused some resentment with Anthony. A perfectionist, LaToya continues to reevaluate her work/life balance and is also struggling with the fact that her children would prefer to confide in Anthony about things. In the new season, we see her try to reestablish a connection with her children, while Anthony is busy with his new podcast venture.
MARCEL & KIMBERLY DOBINE
The Dobines are back for season three, and they’ve got drama with the Samuels.
Marcel and Kimberly Dobine have been married for nine years and share two young children. Kimberly is an event planner, designer and founder of the Posh & Popular brand, while Marcel works in the mortgage industry. This season, the Dobines continue to clash with the Samuels.
BRAVO & LAKEITA SAMUELS
Speaking of the Samuels, they’re ready to showcase more of their love story, even amid their issues with the Dobines.
Bravo and Lakeita Samuels are high school sweethearts who have been together for 21 years and married for seven. Together, they have two daughters. Lakeita is a social service manager, and Bravo is a successful hospitality entrepreneur who owns several clubs and restaurants around Detroit. This season, Samuels ongoing feud with the Dobines comes to a head when Bravo confronts Marcel over Kimberly’s past disruptive behavior.
