They’re Baaaack! ‘Love & Marriage Detroit’ Returning With Fractured Friendships, A Reconciliation & A Super Messy Staycation [Exclusive]

The Love & Marriage: Detroit couples are back in action, and BOSSIP has the exclusive tea on the new episodes that feature Black love, business, and friendships in the D!

In the new episodes premiering April 12 on OWN, Carlos King’s power couples are back and navigating their love lives with all the twists, turns, and tire-screeching confrontations we’ve come to expect. Returning couples Russell & Kolby Harris, Brandon & Kristina Bowman Smith, Anthony & Dr. LaToya Thompson, Marcel & Kimberly Dobine, and Bravo & Lakeita Samuels are putting it all on the line, showing that marriage ain’t easy, especially when the streets are talking and the pressure is ON.

In the teaser, we see the group get back together and seem harmonious—that is, until Brandon calls Anthony the most “braggadocious” person he’s ever met. Kristina is also flexing her vocals, but Kim tells her she’s not everyone’s cup of tea. A staycation is also teased, and it seemingly goes left amid some lingering hurt feelings among the friends.

Ultimately, it looks like the group will have to find a way to come back together.

Take an exclusive look below!

See official episode descriptions below.

Season Premiere! “Daddy’s Home” – Airs Saturday, April 12 at 8pm ET/PT

The kids react to Brandon being back home. LaToya tries to connect with her children. Kolby feels overwhelmed with Russell’s lack of support with Kyndelle. While everyone is at dinner, Bravo confronts Marcel for the way Kimberly disrespected his event.

“Podcast Pop Off” – Airs Saturday, April 19 at 8pm ET/PT

Brandon pushes Kristina out of her comfort zone with her music. Russell celebrates his gym opening. Anthony has issues with Brandon and Bravo’s friendship. LaToya and Kolby commiserate on motherhood. Anthony’s podcast with Kristina goes off the rails.

“Welcome to the Staycation!” – Airs Saturday, April 26 at 8pm ET/PT

The couples go on a Staycation together. LaToya confronts Kristina about Chelsea, and Brandon about his digs on her wine at the podcast. Kristina throws Kolby a surprise sprinkle. Anthony accuses Bravo and Brandon of teaming up together.

“Pressure Makes Diamonds” – Airs Saturday, May 3 at 8pm ET/PT

Brandon pushes Kristina to perform even though she doesn’t think she’s ready. Bravo hosts Kristina’s performance at his new venue. LaToya calls Chelsea ghetto, and Kolby jumps in when they start to argue. Kolby accuses Kristina of not checking her friend.

“Reunited and it Feels ‘Good’?” – Airs Saturday, May 10 at 8pm ET/PT

The couples and host Carlos King gather on the reunion stage to talk about this past season. The Smiths talk about their marriage issues, the Harrises talk about Kolby’s pregnancy journey and the Samuels open up about the state of their marriage.

“From a Bird to a Peacock” – Airs Saturday, May 17 at 8pm ET/PT

The reunion continues as Kolby and Kristina work through their friendship, but Kimberly has something to say to Kristina as well. Anthony explains his “D” riding comment, and the guys discuss Anthony’s bragging. Chelsea joins the stage to stir the pot.

Catch up with the couples of Love & Marriage Detroit season three on the flip!