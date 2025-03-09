BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya Week Of 3/10

1 of 13 ❯ ❮

Another day, another week of horoscopes by our astrologer Zya, who’s warning us that Mercury might make things a bit hectic. Tread lightly, folks! ASTRO OVERVIEW: Well, ya’ll, we are now entering chaotic cosmic changes. 2025 will touch everyone in big and small ways. Starting on the 13th/14th (the day will vary depending on where you’re located) we have the first eclipse. A lunar eclipse in Virgo. This eclipse will cause us to clean up our “house”! We will have to face unhelpful habits around our physical fitness, perfectionism, micromanaging, and martyrdom. We will also learn to give ourselves (and others) a bit of grace if we fall short. This IS NOT the time to do surgeries- especially cosmetic surgeries. And on the 15th, we have Mercury joining Venus in retrograding through Aries. This will be a very potent combo that can truly upset our love lives and our family dynamics that need healing. Especially with the Virgo eclipse illuminating where change is deeply needed. With Mercury in this position, we may find ourselves quick to anger, our tech issues reaching a boiling point, and even random lusty encounters with [toxic] ex-lovers. Aries, in particular, will have to be very mindful during this time… Whew chile… PS: The political world stage may get a bit cray-cray too..(yes even more so!) Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week. SEE ALSO Pretty Girls Love Tennis! A Gallery Of Glamour Girlies, Classy Creators & Sporty Stunners Who Served Winning Looks At The 2025 US Open

CAPRICORN: Due to tremendous personal emotional and mental growth that many of you have undergone these past few years, this week's transits are actually going to open up many adventurous opportunities for you in just about every area of your life. It will be important to not be overly judgemental and allow yourself to stay in a bit of a more "flow" state when it comes to picking and choosing what you will actually partake in. This will also apply to those with Capricorn in their Moon, Mercury, Venus and Jupiter. RED FLAG: Transformation is a beautiful thing but we often don't see it that way until we are way past the changes…read that again. SWEET SPOT: Be on the lookout this week for a mysterious encounter with a very unique someone that could possibly turn your life upside down…in a good way.

AQUARIUS: Remember when it comes to receiving and growing abundance (and sharing smartly) the key is not about being perfect but more about preserving and being consistent as to how you continue to make abundance work and multiply for you. As we move into these frankly chaotic game-changing 2025 year of cosmic chaos it's going to be very important that you keep this in mind. RED FLAG: If someone has chosen to show you time and time again that they don't really care about you or your well-being why do you keep agreeing to sit at the table and eat with them? Come on…love yourself first! SWEET SPOT: Meditate on the word and feeling of "relaxation" and whatever comes up for you – go and do more of that or on the flip side release all that doesn't bring you into a space of literal relaxation.

PISCES: Heads up! These week's transits are gonna hurl many of you into a storm of healing chaos. This will be especially on point for those of you who have refused to do what is necessary and move on from toxic people, jobs and lovers. Don't fret the point of this is to get you into a state of enlightenment – so that you can truly be tapped into your highest divinity. Once you've cleared and lifted your slate — you'll start to attract what is truly for you. Just gotta get through this tough bit first. RED FLAG: To help you through this next leg of ascension (as mentioned above) – it will be best to go on a raw vegan diet this week and wear a lot of white. SWEET SPOT: Your ancestors want you to know that your potential in this lifetime is limitless. Talk to them more via an ancestral altar and look for signs such as Angel Numbers and various birds to show up consistently in your reality.

TAURUS: Fellow Taureans who are single and seeking! It's time to get excited!! Spirit wants you to really trust that is what is meant for you has not and will not pass you by when it comes to true romantic healthy love. The key to bringing this in, is to shake up your daily habits, incorporate more child-like wonder and play into your attitude and spirit and take the time to clean up any personal hygiene and mental thinking that is keeping you stuck. PS: Get ready to have a fun and flirty summer. This will also apply to those with Taurus in their Venus, Moon and Mars. RED FLAG: Are you unhappy? Spirit wants you to think about the life wisdom have you gained but are not applying to your life. Spend some time this week meditating on this lovely note from your ancestors. SWEET SPOT: If you've hung up your creativity in recent years – it's time to get back into it. This will help to bring your inner child alive!

GEMINI: Harsh truths will be unleashed this week about you as well as those connected to you. Spirit wants you to actually look at this situation as the much needed kick in the butt that you've needed to come out of complacency and stagnation! Why? Because many of you are not living in your full truth and thus you're not really living. Think of this week's drama as blessings in disguise that you'll reap the benefits of for years to come. Once all things are addressed of course. RED FLAG: Taking time for yourself is vital however there comes a point when isolating too much becomes a problem for your mental health. Balance is key. SWEET SPOT: A door that was previously locked is set to swing wide open under the Lunar eclipse. You're encouraged to take swift action without hesitation!

LIBRA: If you're caring for an elder who is in the process of passing…your ancestors say: "thank you." You're bringing honor to your family and good dharma to your life. But be mindful that you make sure to take the time out to tend to your own spiritual and physical needs as well. RED FLAG: Be mindful of any tricks that your mind could be playing on you at this time when it comes to earning income and your self-worth. If you're job hunting it might be worth it to invest in a recruiter or a career coach to ensure you get what you well deserve. SWEET SPOT: When it comes to your lover or spouse and the connection you share – pay attention to your intuition about the status of your current bond. Work to repair and communicate as often as needed to keep things going well.

SCORPIO: You're at the tail end of a life cycle. Push through all final roadblocks and know that victory is near. There will be some new info that comes to light this week and you'll have to be strategic as to how you use it for your betterment. Slow and steady wins the race in this case. RED FLAG: There may be some changes afoot at work this week – allowing you to expand and flex your knowledge muscles – but be mindful as to not upset the apple cart as you do so. Jealousy is a whole bish. SWEET SPOT: Start getting into the habit of making a daily gratitude list as soon as your eyes are open. Feel free to keep it simple – but this is important as gratitude brings more blessings our way.

