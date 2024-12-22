BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of December 22

Psychic Zya is back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

We close out the year with a bang! On the 30th we have a New Moon in Capricorn. This planetary alignment is super fabulous for making New Year’s resolutions and actually sticking to them.

The Cappy always carries an energy of the “leader who gets ish done!” vibes and it’s because they do.

With the power of both a New Moon and this Goat sign- you really can’t lose.

This is a great day to have a Vision Board party or sit in deep meditation mind mapping your goals. It’s also a great night to do money rituals as well. Okay, let’s see what’s in store for your sign in this last week of 2024!

CAPRICORN:

“Deep inner awareness keeps chasing you but you are faster!” – revised African proverb. LOL. My friend, you can’t escape taking the time to go within. Shadow work is at the top of your soul’s list to-do as we tiptoe into the New Year. Don’t waste time dilly-dallying on this. Just do the work. Please and thank you. To help facilitate this – lean into therapy and meditation. This will also apply to those who have a Capricorn Moon, Mercury or Venus. RED FLAG: If you’ve holiday travel plans, make sure to get trip cancellation insurance.



SWEET SPOT: Refresh your entire life this week under the New Moon on the 30th starting with throwing out all of the things cluttering your wardrobe closet and kitchen cabinets.

