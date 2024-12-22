BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of December 22

Horoscopes For The Week Of December 22
Psychic Zya is back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
Astro Overview:
We close out the year with a bang! On the 30th we have a New Moon in Capricorn. This planetary alignment is super fabulous for making New Year’s resolutions and actually sticking to them.
The Cappy always carries an energy of the “leader who gets ish done!” vibes and it’s because they do.
With the power of both a New Moon and this Goat sign- you really can’t lose.
This is a great day to have a Vision Board party or sit in deep meditation mind mapping your goals. It’s also a great night to do money rituals as well.
Okay, let’s see what’s in store for your sign in this last week of 2024!
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
CAPRICORN:
“Deep inner awareness keeps chasing you but you are faster!” – revised African proverb. LOL. My friend, you can’t escape taking the time to go within. Shadow work is at the top of your soul’s list to-do as we tiptoe into the New Year. Don’t waste time dilly-dallying on this. Just do the work. Please and thank you. To help facilitate this – lean into therapy and meditation. This will also apply to those who have a Capricorn Moon, Mercury or Venus.
RED FLAG: If you’ve holiday travel plans, make sure to get trip cancellation insurance.
SWEET SPOT: Refresh your entire life this week under the New Moon on the 30th starting with throwing out all of the things cluttering your wardrobe closet and kitchen cabinets.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
AQUARIUS:
If you’re working on a project that just seems to continually be going off the rails, then take a step back and just give it a rest (if possible) until February. Why? Well not only will you have the power of the Sun in your sign but Mars will come out of retrograde early February which will open the road for a smoother and better outcome.
RED FLAG: Like Capricorn, your inner child wants to take you on an emotional adventure this week (also another reason to hold on to any problematic projects). Buckle up buttercup and get ready for some awe inspiring revelations.
SWEET SPOT: It’s nice to be nice and kind, but match energy with those who give and pour into you and forget the rest. Ashé.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
PISCES:
You’re tip-toeing into a season of rebirth in order to achieve optimal harmony of mind, body and soul. And Pisces I love this for yall! Take note that in this last week of 2024, it’s totally okay to skip holiday parties and opt for evenings surrounded by your fave healing crystals, Tarot cards and Mindfulness apps. Journaling, vision boarding and meditation-walks should fill your calendar this week. This will also apply to those with Pisces in their Venus and Moon.
RED FLAG: If you’re in a romantic partnership and having some troubles around the possibility of infidelity from your partner — take note that things may come to a head this week BUT you’ll finally have the answers that you’ve been seeking.
SWEET SPOT: Your inner voice will be speaking to you heavily through Angel Numbers this week. Pay attention to the signs and be sure to Google up their meaning online when you do peep them.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
ARIES:
If life has been kicking your butt lately, it’s important that you assess what is really a priority for you at this time. This will be especially important if you’re a busy parent, entrepreneur or executive. A quick way to do this is to break your to-do-list into areas of must do/need to do/want to do. Try this hack – it really does work.
RED FLAG: Don’t overlook the simple pleasures that small ordinary life events can bring to you. For example switching up the flavor of your daily latte could bring you a new lift in your mood and add a delicious sweetness to the humdrum parts of your life.
SWEET SPOT: A child will require your full attention during their holiday break – and your inner child needs this play time. Fall into sync with the little one in your life in full totality.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
TAURUS:
As the year winds down, like Aries you’re gonna wanna indulge in as much “play” as you can! Let go of old grudges, old never-ending duties (at least til Jan) and allow yourself to just enjoy life. I know as a Taurean how hard we work for our loved ones and the lifestyle that we want but at this time Spirit wants you to indulge in your inner “lazy girl” and rest and recharge. Happy holidays fellow Taurus!
RED FLAG: If you’re in the season of meeting new people and you get low-key jealous vibes from these new potential friends…trust the vibes.
SWEET SPOT: Your psychic gifts are picking up…if this applies/appeals to you then expand them by wearing shades of purple, spending more time in nature and taking lavender based Spiritual baths.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
GEMINI:
Many of you are dealing with romantic partnerships that seem more of a burden then a gift as of late. Does this resonate? Then keep reading. To be honest some of you should just go ahead and throw in the towel, but for many of you — deep introspection is needed on your end. You need to ask yourself- how am I showing up in this situation? Do I like this behavior and if not what is triggering it and how can it be modified? Take this last week of 2024 to do some journaling around these thoughts and even try to have gentle talks with your partner.
RED FLAG: Expect some interesting disruption at work as the year winds down. Keep yourself out of it, but doing a bit of job searching while on your break, wouldn’t be a bad thing.
SWEET SPOT: Be sure to give the flowers to the ones in your life who are always there for you in the best ways they know how.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
CANCER:
Spirit is saying that you will have many things to celebrate over the coming months. Life for many of you is about to get really, really good. Especially those of you who have stopped compromising on your feelings and needs and have stood on business via enforcing personal boundaries. Kudos!
RED FLAG: Sharing is caring but make sure it’s a two way street on a consistent basis!
SWEET SPOT: When it comes to expressing your creative side, tapping more deeply into your source of inspiration may cause you to find a whole new crop of gifts.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
LEO:
Have you been simply aching to take a deep dive into a new career? Then you’ll be happy to know that Spirit is showing green lights all the way through. Stop putting off that long held dream and start making small steps towards what you wish to manifest. Prepare to be pleasantly surprised by exactly what the outcome could be!
RED FLAG: What conditioning is no longer serving you and may even be blocking you from living your best life? Meditate on this over the week as we head into January. Be prepared to be shocked at what comes up from your soul!
SWEET SPOT: If you’re ready to love again, then it looks as though the time will be ripe as we speed into the New Year. Prep your wardrobe and your dating app photos and have fun!
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
VIRGO:
Your shadow is pushing your rebellious side to blossom. And this is a good thing because too many of you are taking on family burdens that are not your own (this is not regarding your own family but rather the family that you were born into). Give them people back their ‘ish and ride out to the sunset!
RED FLAG: Understanding your partner’s needs is valid, but if their needs constantly change y’all gotta work out a system that allows you to keep up without feeling overwhelmed.
SWEET SPOT: On the 30th under the New Moon spend time envisioning exactly how you wish for 2025 to treat you.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
LIBRA:
A long held dream seems to be coming into fruition within the first six months of 2025. The key to conjuring it up and bringing it to your lived reality is to envision it on a daily basis while continuing to take active steps towards what you want. Also be aware that your spirit team is sending you daily messages in the form of synchronicities to help you overstand when you’re truly in flow and heading into the right direction.
RED FLAG: Everyone’s moral compass is different. Keep this in mind when partnering up with people in any area of your life. Pay attention to the red flags that come up early in any interaction.
SWEET SPOT: Be careful of projecting your wants and needs onto your children. Allow them to have their own goals and desires free of your expectation.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
SCORPIO:
Trust in your nervous system. If you’ve been feeling run down and wanting to rest instead of “finishing the year strong” then listen to your soul! This is the best time of year to slow down, take it easy and get ready to power up for 2025.
RED FLAG: That old lover that is resurfacing you must ask yourself — before engaging — has this person truly matured or are they faking the funk? Look for consistent action over ‘pretty” words.
SWEET SPOT: Prepare to meet new people who were actually a part of your Past Life…if they seem familiar on sight then that is why.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
SAGITTARIUS:
The change that you’ve been seeking starts within. What are you willing to give up in order to gain? Prepare for 2025 to take your life by storm and though it will certainly be challenging, for many of you, by the year’s end you’ll be quite grateful for the “healing chaos” that you were forced into. Take heart, dear Sag.
RED FLAG: For those of you who have been doing the deep inner healing of your shadow — congrats! You’re now on your way to integrating all the best parts of yourself. Still not the easiest journey but well worth it.
SWEET SPOT: Going with the flow during family gatherings instead of working to call folks out on every little thing -will help you to keep your sanity with these people…enjoy:)
Have a great week, guys!
Source: Courtesy / Psychic Zya
Zya is a globally recognized, professionally trained Psychic Medium currently residing in Miami. You can book a session with her at BookZYA.com
