Watch The Throne: Ms. Lauryn Hill Brings Out Doechii For Special Performance Of ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’

Every queen knows when to make room on her throne for a predecessor and it seems Ms. Lauryn Hill is giving her official co-sign to Doechii.

During her performance at Miami’s Jazz In The Garden, the “Miseducation” singer surprised the crowd by bringing Doechii onstage to help her perform her hit single, “Doo Wop (That Thing)”. The two traded verses and took on the iconic hook of the song together. It’s only right as Doechii recently joined Ms. Hill as one of only three women to ever take home a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

“Thank you Miss Lauryn Hill. Thank you. My heart is so full. She is my hero,” Doechii wrote on X after the performance. “This is the greatest honor hip hop could give me. Praise God…my entire body is vibrating with joy right now. I’ll never forget this day! EVER!”

It is, in fact, a big deal as Ms. Hill has been particularly picky on who she shares the stage with over her many years in the industry. It’s a huge co-sign for her to show love to someone who has drawn many comparisons to herself.

It’s even more impactful that she was brought out in front of an audience in her home state. She is truly the Swamp Princess. After burning down Paris with sizzling fashion week performances and creating pandemonium with her head-turning looks, it’s safe to say that 2025 is already off to an iconic start for the Alligator Bites Never Heal artist.

Lauryn Hill remains the first and only female rap artist in Grammy history to win Album Of The Year. The only other rap album celebrated in the category was Outkast‘s 2003 offering, Speakerboxx/The Love Below. On her history-making night, Ms. Hill also became the first woman to win five or more Grammys on one night. She is still the most Grammy awarded female rapper. A true legend!