Peach Power Play: Fresh Faces And Fierce Fashion Take Over RHOA Season 16! [Exclusive]

Peach holders, assemble! The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta popped out and showed out for the Atlanta Premiere Event, and honey, the glam was on another level!

BOSSIP was in the building, getting all the tea as the queens of the A hit the carpet in their most dazzling designer looks, proving once again why they run the ATL streets. With Season 16 premiering Sunday, March 9 on Bravo and Monday, March 10 on Peacock, it was only right to kick things off with a night of high fashion, high energy, and, of course, high drama!

A Sweet 16 to Remember: Shamea Finally Gets Her Peach!

One of the night’s biggest moments was Shamea Morton’s well-earned debut as a full-fledged housewife. The Atlanta native, who has been a beloved friend of the show for years, finally gets her time to shine. And, trust, she’s ready for the spotlight!

“I am enjoying this Sweet 16 season! It’s been wonderful being part of this girl group, this sisterhood. I’ve had some highs and lows, but I feel like I’m amongst a group of ladies that bring a new era to the franchise.”

Shamea has always been the ultimate ATL connector, and it turns out she’s been playing a bigger role than she even realized. “It’s crazy how people call me the glue! I was born and raised in Atlanta, and I know everybody and they mama! There’s not a room I can go into where I don’t know someone.”

Meet the New Girls: Brit, Kelli, and Angela Bring the Heat!

Joining the cast this season are Brit, Kelli, and Angela, and baby, they are shaking things UP! We got the inside scoop on what it’s like to be a freshman peach holder, and let’s just say—this season is not for the weak!

Brit, a total firecracker, came in ready to disrupt the status quo. “It was very exciting but also very nerve-wracking! You don’t know if you’re going to be welcomed or if they’re going to make you earn your spot. But baby, I’m a peach holder! I don’t need to earn nothing! I made it here on my own in my first season!” Whew, Brit is coming with the smoke!

She also spilled on which OG showed her the most love. “Phaedra welcomed me the most with open arms. She gave me big sister vibes, and I wasn’t expecting that! I thought the environment would be more welcoming overall, but let’s just say… not everyone was rolling out the red carpet.”

Then there’s Kelli, the petite powerhouse balancing motherhood and reality TV with ease. “You just figure it out and go with the flow. My daughters were so understanding and so graceful, and I was able to show them what that work-life balance looks like.”

Of course, RHOA wouldn’t be RHOA without a little (or a lot) of shade, and Kelli was quick to reveal who’s got the title of Season 16’s Shade Assassin. “The shade assassin is… ANGELA! Girl, you will be shocked by Angela! That girl came up with some things, baby! Absolutely!”

And finally, Angela herself, who is ready to make waves despite a rocky start. “This season felt like a bit of a hazing season! It was tough—we had to get to know each other, find our stride, and let’s just say… I don’t know if I found mine as quickly as they wanted me to.”

But that didn’t stop her from having fun. “I really enjoyed filming with Cynthia and Porsha. And as for my husband, NBA great Charles Oakley, he thought I lost my mind! He was like, ‘I knew you were crazy, but not that crazy!’ But he supported me, and y’all will get to see a whole new side of Charles Oakley this season.”

What to Expect in Season 16

Buckle up, RHOA fans, because Season 16 is bringing the heat!

Porsha Williams is navigating the fallout of her divorce from Simon Guobadia.

Kenya Moore and Brit may be on a collision course—will their tension ignite immediately or be a slow burn?

With this soft reboot of the franchise, fans are eager to see if this new mix of ladies brings fresh energy to the show.

You do not want to miss the drama, the fashion, and the jaw-dropping moments!

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 premieres Sunday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Catch new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock! Grab your peaches and get ready—it’s going to be a wild ride!