Peachy Perfection: The Ladies Of #RHOA Attend ATL Premiere Party, Tell BOSSIP About Their Sweet Sixteen Season [Exclusive]

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently turned heads and stole the spotlight at the glamorous Atlanta premiere event for Season 16, and trust us, it was a night to remember.

From jaw-dropping fashion to piping hot tea about the new season, every peach holder was in the building, and BOSSIP was right there to catch all the action!

Let’s talk about the fashion first—because these ladies stepped onto that carpet draped in designer from head to toe! Feathers, sequins, bold colors, and sky-high heels were the vibe, and the RHOA cast proved once again that they are the undisputed queens of style. But the real tea? We got up close and personal with the OGs, and they had plenty to say about their return to the franchise!

Cynthia Bailey’s Back… And She’s Loving It!

Miss Cynthia Bailey may not be holding a peach full-time, but best believe she is bringing that seasoned OG energy as a friend of the show this season. When we caught up with her, she was all smiles, reflecting on her iconic run with #RHOA and how this time around, she’s embracing her role as a mentor.

“I’ve done the Housewives thing for over a decade, girl!” Bailey told BOSSIP. “I’ve been through two marriages, two divorces, my child done came out on the show, I’ve talked about fibroids, opened businesses, all the things! I’ve lived! So for me, as one of the older ladies on the show, it was really fun to be a voice of reason and mentor.”

Frick and Frack Are Back, Baby!

#RHOA fans, rejoice! Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams—aka Frick and Frack—are officially back and giving us all the laughs, shade, and fabulousness we’ve missed. Phaedra was absolutely beaming as she spilled about her return.

“It’s going to be amazing—not because I’m on it, but I am gone help!” Parks quipped.

And when it came to the newbies, Phaedra made it clear that they’re bringing the heat.

“These women are very interesting, very spicy, very fashionable, fabulous little divas, and they deliver! They know the assignment and they came ready to do the job! I’m super excited, and they will not disappoint.”

And let’s not forget about her undeniable chemistry with Porsha!

“Me and Porsha have so much fun together on camera and off camera,” Parks gushed. “We’re really friends, and I really like her, and she really likes me. We understand fun, we understand friendship, we understand finances—and you know we love a good twerk!”

Porsha Williams On Her #RHOA Return

Of course, the biggest buzz of the night was around Porsha Williams’ highly anticipated return. When we asked her what made her come back to the show, she kept it real.

“Well, I did The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip during my long hiatus, and I got the bug! I really enjoyed filming with the girls, and I was like, dang, I kinda miss this sisterhood! Started having conversations with Bravo, worked out a great deal, and here we are!”

As for the chemistry of Season 16? Porsha didn’t hold back.

“I didn’t know what it was going to be, honestly! Because I didn’t know the new ladies—I knew of one of them, Brit, but I didn’t really know them like that or what to expect. They jumped in on the deep end, baby, they rocked it, and I was like, let me get off this boat! But each girl, whether I like them or not, they’re interesting, and they have something to bring to the show. They’ll be able to hold their own, and the audience will enjoy them!”

What To Expect From Season 16

This season is serving drama, glamour, and a fresh start for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans can expect jaw-dropping moments, especially with Porsha dealing with the fallout of her ongoing divorce from Simon Guobadia. Plus, all eyes are on the reported tension between Kenya Moore and newcomer Brittany “Brit” Eady—will the drama pop off immediately, or will it simmer before boiling over?

With this season being a soft reboot, fans are eager to see if the changes will pay off. One thing’s for sure: the RHOA ladies are back, and they are not holding back!

Don’t miss The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 premiere tonight, Sunday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. And if you miss it, don’t worry—episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Check out the latest trailer below and get ready for the peachiest season yet!