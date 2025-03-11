Caleb Wilson Update: All Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Southern University Student’s Hazing Death

UPDATED — 4:13 PM 03/11/2025

The third suspect has been detained. WAFB reports that Isaiah Smith turned himself in Tuesday morning, tied to the hazing death of Caleb Wilson. The outlet adds that Smith’s bond was set for $25,000, and he’ll face a judge on June 2.

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

After Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old Southern University student, died during off-campus hazing, two fraternity members were arrested, and a third is still wanted.

Reports initially suggested that Wilson, a member of the “Human Jukebox” marching band, collapsed while playing basketball at North Sherwood Forest Community Park. However, new details from multiple law enforcement sources, including the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), via WAFB, reveal that Wilson’s death resulted from a violent hazing ritual with members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. that turned deadly.

New updates from the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) reveal that Wilson was pledging at a warehouse, where he and eight others were physically assaulted as part of an alleged hazing practice. According to WAFB 9, in a statement made on March 8, Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr. stated that Wilson died as a direct result of being punched in the chest four times while pledging Omega Psi Phi.

Police records show one of the fraternity members involved, 23-year-old Caleb McCray, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and felony criminal hazing. He’s since posted bond.

In a police affidavit reviewed by the Associated Press, McCray, along with at least two other individuals, allegedly punched Wilson in the chest while wearing boxing gloves. The document further reveals that after being struck four times, Wilson collapsed, suffered a seizure, and lost control of his bodily functions.

Despite the physical assault, no major signs of trauma were found on Wilson’s body, except for a small bruise on his chest.

The second suspect, Kyle Thurman, was arrested Monday in Louisiana’s West Baton Rouge Parish. WAFB’s I-TEAM reports that Thurman was picked up with the help of U.S. Marshals around 3:34 p.m. from a home in Port Allen. He reportedly was supposed to turn himself in over the weekend, and when he missed that deadline, law enforcement went looking for him.

WAFB adds that the third suspect, Isaiah Smith, is still wanted. He is reportedly the son of Todd Smith, who leased the warehouse where the hazing occurred. All three suspects have been confirmed as current students at Southern University.

An Alleged Cover-Up Attempt and Legal Consequences

Authorities have confirmed that a group of men took Wilson to Baton Rouge General Hospital but lied to medical staff, claiming he collapsed while playing basketball. According to WAFB 9, police records further indicate that the men changed Wilson’s clothing before bringing him to the hospital and left before the officers arrived.

This investigation is ongoing. WAFB 9 reports that East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore states two more individuals are expected to turn themselves in and face misdemeanor hazing charges. It remains unclear whether they will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued citations.

According to CNN, Louisiana law makes hazing a felony under the Max Gruver Act, which was passed in 2018 after the hazing-related death of an LSU student. The law states that if hazing results in serious injury or death, violators can face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. AP added that Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. could face civil penalties under the act.

University Response and the Future of Greek Life on Campus

Southern University President Dennis Shields confirmed that the university has suspended the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, and launched an internal investigation. President Shields further stated that students found responsible could face expulsion, and all Greek life at Southern University has been suspended for the remainder of the academic year.

During a press conference, President Shields stated, “Anyone found to be in violation will face prompt disciplinary action.”

Since the incident, WBRZ states that broken Omega Psi Phi symbols were found discarded on Southern University’s campus, a striking image as the community reckons with Caleb Wilson’s hazing-related death.

