Oui Love To See It! How Designer Doll Doechii Dominated Paris Fashion Week FW25 With These Stunning Style Moments

Whether she’s in the booth or walking the runway, Doechii doesn’t miss and the Swamp Princess took over Paris Fashion Week 2025 with THESE breathtaking looks.

It’s Doechii’s world and we’re just living in it! The Tampa TDE titan’s victory lap continued into France where she stole the fashion show. Fresh off a Grammys win, an epic performance decked out in Thom Browne, and a runway debut with DSquared2 in Milan, she took Paris Fashion Week by storm. All the hottest celebs and established fashion girlies were contenders for best dressed, but Doechii and stylist Sam Woolf are taking it!

A Recap Of Doechii’s Paris Fashion Week 2025

Doechii first popped out and showed out in Paris at the Le Grand Diner du Louvre, which is similar to the Met Gala. She kicked off the week at the Louvre in couture with a Valentino by Alessandro Michele gown in gold. “Bonjour b*tches!”

Let’s start the countdown until she shuts down the Met Gala this year!

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

At the after-party, she put on an amazing show with a performance of “NISSAN ALTIMA” in a custom Schiaparelli head-to-toe denim look.

The “Anxiety” star turned heads and made headlines at Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli show in a perfectly pleated white plunging gown with a denim corset. What waist?!

Barefoot and Boho, but make it fashion! Doechii served an effortless layered look with floor-length cream ruffles and a fur at the Chloé catwalk.

The Tom Ford event was highly anticipated for Haider Ackermann’s debut, according to W magazine. Still, Doechii’s blunt short haircut, all-black thong bodysuit, and Tom Ford-inspired fringe fur delivered drama before the show even started.

The Alligator Bites star was posh in plaid with a layered asymmetrical dress for Acne Studios.

Doechii’s all Louis Vuitton outfit took us all to school when it comes to fashion.

Doechii’s Paris Fashion Week looks were a feast for the eyes, but she’s working on blessing our ears again, too. In an interview with Vogue France, she revealed that she’s working on her debut album.

It’s the range for us! No matter what Doechii is serving, oui can’t get enough!

What was your favorite Doechii look from Paris Fashion Week 2025?