Style & Fashion

Doechii Dominates Paris Fashion Week With These Looks

Oui Love To See It! How Designer Doll Doechii Dominated Paris Fashion Week FW25 With These Stunning Style Moments

Published on March 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Whether she’s in the booth or walking the runway, Doechii doesn’t miss and the Swamp Princess took over Paris Fashion Week 2025 with THESE breathtaking looks.

Doechii Paris Fashion Week 2025

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Swan Gallet/Jacopo M. Raule/Victor Boyko / Getty

It’s Doechii’s world and we’re just living in it! The Tampa TDE titan’s victory lap continued into France where she stole the fashion show. Fresh off a Grammys win, an epic performance decked out in Thom Browne, and a runway debut with DSquared2 in Milan, she took Paris Fashion Week by storm. All the hottest celebs and established fashion girlies were contenders for best dressed, but Doechii and stylist Sam Woolf are taking it!

A Recap Of Doechii’s Paris Fashion Week 2025

Doechii first popped out and showed out in Paris at the Le Grand Diner du Louvre, which is similar to the Met Gala. She kicked off the week at the Louvre in couture with a Valentino by Alessandro Michele gown in gold. “Bonjour b*tches!”

"Le Grand Diner du Louvre" Passage Richelieu Photocall

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Le Grand Dîner du Louvre

Source: WWD / Getty

Let’s start the countdown until she shuts down the Met Gala this year!

 

At the after-party, she put on an amazing show with a performance of “NISSAN ALTIMA” in a custom Schiaparelli head-to-toe denim look.

The “Anxiety” star turned heads and made headlines at Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli show in a perfectly pleated white plunging gown with a denim corset. What waist?!

Schiaparelli: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Schiaparelli: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Schiaparelli - Fall 2025 RTW - Arrivals

Source: River Callaway / Getty

Barefoot and Boho, but make it fashion! Doechii served an effortless layered look with floor-length cream ruffles and a fur at the Chloé catwalk.

Chloé: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Chloé - Fall 2025 RTW - Front Row

Source: WWD / Getty

The Tom Ford event was highly anticipated for Haider Ackermann’s debut, according to W magazine. Still, Doechii’s blunt short haircut, all-black thong bodysuit, and Tom Ford-inspired fringe fur delivered drama before the show even started.

TOM FORD DÉFILÉ - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

TOM FORD DÉFILÉ - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Source: Jacopo M. Raule / Getty

TOM FORD DÉFILÉ - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

The Alligator Bites star was posh in plaid with a layered asymmetrical dress for Acne Studios.

Acne Studios - Fall 2025 RTW - Front Row

Source: River Callaway / Getty

Acne Studios: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Doechii’s all Louis Vuitton outfit took us all to school when it comes to fashion.

Doechii’s Paris Fashion Week looks were a feast for the eyes, but she’s working on blessing our ears again, too. In an interview with Vogue France, she revealed that she’s working on her debut album.

It’s the range for us! No matter what Doechii is serving, oui can’t get enough!

What was your favorite Doechii look from Paris Fashion Week 2025?

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Doechii Fashion For Your Viewing Pleasure Newsletter paris fashion week Seen on the Scene

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

#RHOA’s K. Michelle Rips Robyn Dixon’s Comments That ATL Has ‘Run Out’ Of Options, #MarriedToMedicine’s Angel Love Enters The Chat

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close