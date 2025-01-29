Events

Paris Fashion Week 2025 Brings Out Stylish Stunners

High-Fashion Head Turners Megan Thee Stallion, Gabrielle Union, Tyla & Tems Sizzle Paris Fashion Week In Extravagant Ensembles

Published on January 29, 2025

Some high-fashion head turners have been setting Paris Fashion Week ablaze in extravagant ensembles—ranging from a futuristic Gaurav Gupta creation to a bold, baaaawdy-baring Jacquemus look.

Paris Fashion Week

Source: Valentina Frugiuele/ Marc Piasecki/ WireImage / Getty

As the annual showcase of haute couture, ready-to-wear, and menswear collections continues until February 3, a number of your faves are bringing their A-game to the city of lights!

On Wednesday, Megan Thee Stallion was seen on the scene turning heads at the Gaurav Gupta show.

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 - Day Three

Source: Valentina Frugiuele / Getty

The rapper, 29, showcased her whittled waist and bangin’ baaawdy in a chain link dress…

Gaurav Gupta - Front Row - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025

Source: WWD / Getty

before taking her rightful seat on the front row.

Gaurav Gupta: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

The Houston hottie also showcased the look on Instagram, which featured reverse acrylic nails, a headpiece, and her new “hot honey” ginger hair styled by Kellon Dyrek.

“Chakras aligned in @GauravGupta,” she captioned the post.

Today’s look is actually Megan’s second Paris Fashion Week look.

Gaurav Gupta: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

On Monday, she sizzled in a draped peach gown by Giambattista Valli, complete with a hood and floral appliqué during the fashion house’s show. 

Giambattista Valli Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Megan excitedly told WWD that she was wearing her first couture dress and shared details about her peach look.

“I’m feeling like a tangerine. I’m feeling sweet. I’m feeling fresh. So that’s what we’re getting in the front row,” she said. “It took only two tries for me to turn it on. I learned that couture is handmade. It made me feel really exclusive.”

Giambattista Valli: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

She continued,

“I told my stylist I’m really feeling the color orange right now. I feel creative. I feel happy. I feel really inspired. And we came together with the designer, and they had this color picked out. They had it picked out for me already. I feel like it was meant to be,” she said.

 

Giambattista Valli: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

 

 

Gorge!

Giambattista Valli Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

 

Hit the flip for more Paris Fashion Week stylish stunners.

Gabrielle Union slayed Paris Fashion Week in a sheer silhouette-skimming dress.

Schiaparelli: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

The ageless actress, 52, turned heads at the Schiaparelli show on Monday in an all-black dress from the fashion house.

Schiaparelli: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Gabby wore a chic bob and minimal accessories for her high-fashion look…

Schiaparelli: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

and called Schiaparelli’s Creative Director Daniel Roseberry a “genius.”

 

Makeup artist Ngozi Edeme also gave fans a close-up look at Gabby’s gorgeous glam for the fashion show.

More Paris Fashion Week on the flip.

On Sunday, Tyla turned heads at the Jacquemus menswear autumn winter 2025/2026 show.

Jacquemus: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Tyla sparkled in the city of lights, wearing a black high-neck, sleeveless draped maxi dress by the designer, which included baaawdy baring cut-out side panels.

Jacquemus: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

 

On Instagram, the “Water” songstress shared an up-close look at her dress and told fans she had to “pretend like it’s not Antarctica weather outside.”

 

Jacquemus: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Similarly, Tyla’s African sister Tems turned heads at the fashion show.

Jacquemus: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Jacquemus: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

The Nigerian singer wowed in a white two-piece set and posed for the cameras…

Jacquemus: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Jacquemus: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

before going inside and greeting the likes of Anna Wintour, Odell Beckham, and Stefon Diggs.

Looking good!

All the ladies killed their Paris Fashion Weeks, but you tell us; who looked more bangin’?!

