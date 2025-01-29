High-Fashion Head Turners Megan Thee Stallion, Gabrielle Union, Tyla & Tems Sizzle Paris Fashion Week In Extravagant Ensembles

Some high-fashion head turners have been setting Paris Fashion Week ablaze in extravagant ensembles—ranging from a futuristic Gaurav Gupta creation to a bold, baaaawdy-baring Jacquemus look.

As the annual showcase of haute couture, ready-to-wear, and menswear collections continues until February 3, a number of your faves are bringing their A-game to the city of lights!

On Wednesday, Megan Thee Stallion was seen on the scene turning heads at the Gaurav Gupta show.

The rapper, 29, showcased her whittled waist and bangin’ baaawdy in a chain link dress…

before taking her rightful seat on the front row.

The Houston hottie also showcased the look on Instagram, which featured reverse acrylic nails, a headpiece, and her new “hot honey” ginger hair styled by Kellon Dyrek.

“Chakras aligned in @GauravGupta,” she captioned the post.

Today’s look is actually Megan’s second Paris Fashion Week look.

On Monday, she sizzled in a draped peach gown by Giambattista Valli, complete with a hood and floral appliqué during the fashion house’s show.

Megan excitedly told WWD that she was wearing her first couture dress and shared details about her peach look.

“I’m feeling like a tangerine. I’m feeling sweet. I’m feeling fresh. So that’s what we’re getting in the front row,” she said. “It took only two tries for me to turn it on. I learned that couture is handmade. It made me feel really exclusive.”

She continued,

“I told my stylist I’m really feeling the color orange right now. I feel creative. I feel happy. I feel really inspired. And we came together with the designer, and they had this color picked out. They had it picked out for me already. I feel like it was meant to be,” she said.

Gorge!

