Paris Fashion Week 2025 Brings Out Stylish Stunners
High-Fashion Head Turners Megan Thee Stallion, Gabrielle Union, Tyla & Tems Sizzle Paris Fashion Week In Extravagant Ensembles
Some high-fashion head turners have been setting Paris Fashion Week ablaze in extravagant ensembles—ranging from a futuristic Gaurav Gupta creation to a bold, baaaawdy-baring Jacquemus look.
As the annual showcase of haute couture, ready-to-wear, and menswear collections continues until February 3, a number of your faves are bringing their A-game to the city of lights!
On Wednesday, Megan Thee Stallion was seen on the scene turning heads at the Gaurav Gupta show.
The rapper, 29, showcased her whittled waist and bangin’ baaawdy in a chain link dress…
before taking her rightful seat on the front row.
The Houston hottie also showcased the look on Instagram, which featured reverse acrylic nails, a headpiece, and her new “hot honey” ginger hair styled by Kellon Dyrek.
“Chakras aligned in @GauravGupta,” she captioned the post.
Today’s look is actually Megan’s second Paris Fashion Week look.
On Monday, she sizzled in a draped peach gown by Giambattista Valli, complete with a hood and floral appliqué during the fashion house’s show.
Megan excitedly told WWD that she was wearing her first couture dress and shared details about her peach look.
“I’m feeling like a tangerine. I’m feeling sweet. I’m feeling fresh. So that’s what we’re getting in the front row,” she said. “It took only two tries for me to turn it on. I learned that couture is handmade. It made me feel really exclusive.”
She continued,
“I told my stylist I’m really feeling the color orange right now. I feel creative. I feel happy. I feel really inspired. And we came together with the designer, and they had this color picked out. They had it picked out for me already. I feel like it was meant to be,” she said.
Gorge!
Hit the flip for more Paris Fashion Week stylish stunners.
Gabrielle Union slayed Paris Fashion Week in a sheer silhouette-skimming dress.
The ageless actress, 52, turned heads at the Schiaparelli show on Monday in an all-black dress from the fashion house.
Gabby wore a chic bob and minimal accessories for her high-fashion look…
and called Schiaparelli’s Creative Director Daniel Roseberry a “genius.”
Makeup artist Ngozi Edeme also gave fans a close-up look at Gabby’s gorgeous glam for the fashion show.
More Paris Fashion Week on the flip.
On Sunday, Tyla turned heads at the Jacquemus menswear autumn winter 2025/2026 show.
Tyla sparkled in the city of lights, wearing a black high-neck, sleeveless draped maxi dress by the designer, which included baaawdy baring cut-out side panels.
On Instagram, the “Water” songstress shared an up-close look at her dress and told fans she had to “pretend like it’s not Antarctica weather outside.”
Similarly, Tyla’s African sister Tems turned heads at the fashion show.
The Nigerian singer wowed in a white two-piece set and posed for the cameras…
before going inside and greeting the likes of Anna Wintour, Odell Beckham, and Stefon Diggs.
Looking good!
All the ladies killed their Paris Fashion Weeks, but you tell us; who looked more bangin’?!
