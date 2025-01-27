‘Alligator Bites’ Blessings: Doechii Swamp Princessly Performing At The 2025 Grammys

Hip-hop’s swamp princess Doechii has been confirmed as one of the artists slated to perform at this year’s Grammy’s.

The Recording Academy has finally released its list of performers for “music’s biggest night,” and four-time nominee Doechii will take the stage, as well as artists like Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims.

“The upcoming GRAMMY Awards won’t just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year, it will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need,” said Recording Academy® CEO Harvey Mason Jr. in a statement. “We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires.”

There is no word on whether there may be any surprises during the telecast; however, the show will act as a fundraiser for those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

The TDE artist was snapped going to rehearsals by TMZ, and though she called her performance “alleged,” she spoke on what it means to represent women in hip-hop.

“I’m not nervous at all, I’m actually really excited,” she said. “I feel like it’s deserved, I’ve been working hard. I am the only female in the hip-hop category, so I’m representing female rap. I’m very ready, very ready.”

She also revealed her plans to release an album this year.

Doechii has been carving out her space as one of the most exhilarating and innovative performers in music; we’re sure the night of the Grammys will introduce her to even more fans.

The beginning of Black History Month will belong to the TDE Camp, as her fellow label mates SZA and Kendrick Lamar will team up for the Super Bowl Halftime Show just one week after the Grammys. The highly debated performance will take place in New Orleans and be broadcast globally. Fans and haters alike will be tuned in to see how Kendrick Lamar follows up his monster year on the charts.

Of course, this will all be a warm-up for the Grand National Tour, which is set to hit cities beginning in April. SZA and Kung fu Kenny will, once again, combine their powers in the name of their fans.

Will YOU be watching Doechii perform at the 2025 Grammys?