Druski & Odell Beckham Jr. Deny ‘Truly Outlandish’ Allegations After Being Accused Of Raping Victim In Amended Diddy Lawsuit

Druski and Odell Beckham Jr. are facing some heinous accusations in the latest lawsuit filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

These new claims were revealed in court documents obtained by Page Six, which were filed by a woman named Ashley Parham. In her amended lawsuit, she claimed that the disgraced music mogul “instructed” another man–who has “been determined to be Defendant Druski”–to allegedly rape her in March 2018.

“Instead of immediately raping Plaintiff, Defendant Druski doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant and then jumped on top of Plaintiff’s naked and oiled body treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size,” Parham alleged in the lawsuit. “Defendant Druski then caught himself from sliding over Plaintiff’s oiled body and off the bed, he then began raping Plaintiff vaginally.”

The suit goes on to claim: “While Defendant Druski was raping Plaintiff, Defendant Diddy sat in a chair near the bed and began masturbating while recording Plaintiff’s rape by Defendant Druski.”

Parham went on to say that at some point during the alleged rape, she recalled some of the defendants “referring to another Defendant Doe as Cornelius and remembered the name because it was so odd and unique.”

According to docs, she says she has now learned that “Defendant Doe Cornelius who raped her was Defendant Odell,” whose full name is Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr.

After the amended suit was filed, Druski took to X to respond to the claims, calling all of the allegations in the suit a “fabricated lie.” The comedian cites the fact that he was far from famous at the time of the alleged incident, insisting he had no connections in 2018 when this alleged rape took place.

“I wasn’t a public figure in 2018,” Druski began in his statement. “I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.” The comedian continued, “My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

In response to Druski’s statement, Beckham Jr made a short statement of his own, tweeting:

“Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. S***s stupid.”

Parham originally filed the lawsuit against Combs back in October 2024, claiming the producer “gang-raped” her as revenge after she insinuated he was responsible for Tupac Shakur’s death. According to the suit, Parham claimed she was targeted after meeting a man named Shane Pearce at a bar in February 2018.

She alleged in the original lawsuit that Pearce boasted about knowing Diddy and called him through FaceTime. That’s when Parham claimed she “was not impressed” by him knowing the Bad Boy founder because of his alleged involvement in Shakur’s 1996 shooting death.