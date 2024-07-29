RHOA Sweet Sixteen Shade: Shamea Morton Calls Drew Sidora ‘The Biggest Liar’ Of The Season, Drew Claps Back With Petty Post

Things are taking a sour turn for Bravo’s “Sweet Sixteen” now that Shamea Morton and Drew Sidora are beefing while filming #RHOA.

While chopping it up with Big Tigger and Jazzy McBee on V-103’s Big Tigger Morning Show on July 25, Shamea who will star in season 16 of the show alongside Sidora, accused the latter of being “a big liar.”

The singer and former radio host alleged that her co-star has a penchant for fabricating stories, including a claim in Sidora’s new song, “I Got 5 On It,” where she asserts she speaks five languages.

“You know how rappers rap about their lives. I sing about my life and everything, and with me, it’s authentic. So, when people start singing, ‘I got five different languages that I can speak’ — you don’t speak five languages,” the 42-year-old star said according to @RHOATalk which posted the audio on X.

Coincidentally, Sidora’s new single has been generating buzz around the same time as the release of Morton’s latest music.

On the Big Tigger Morning Show, the reality TV star and mother, premiered snippets of her upcoming tracks, including “WYN” and “Not a Day Goes By,” a duet featuring R&B singer, RL.

Host Jazzy McBee pondered if Sidora, 39, was trying to copy Morton by dropping her own single, but the star, who is best friends with Porsha Williams, shut down the claim, shadily telling McBee that Sidora “dropped somebody’s else’s song.”

Later in the show, the situation became even more heated when Big Tigger asked the #RHOA star to name her favorite newcomer and least favorite castmate. Morton enthusiastically named Kelli Ferrell as her favorite, praising her as “sweet” and “supportive.”

When it came to her least favorite, however, Drew Sidora seemed to be the likely target.

Although Morton did not mention Sidora by name, she referred to her castmate as “the biggest liar on the show” and said she lacked authenticity.

She added;

“She tells white lies, red lies…. there be no end to ‘em.”

Drew Sidora Clapped Back At Shamea Morton On Instagram

Sidora caught wind of the shady comment and did not hesitate to share her thoughts. While posting an Instagram photo carousel of thirst traps on July 28, the singer and actress clapped back at her co-star with a message that read;

“Watch out for people who do interviews and create imaginary beef @shameamorton.”

Morton hopped in the comments section to set the record straight, accusing Sidora of telling yet “ANOTHER LIE.”

She added;

“You just can’t help it, huh cutie.”

Porsha Williams And Drew Sidora Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram

It appears Morton isn’t the only RHOA cast member fed up with Sidora.

According to a RealityTea report, Morton’s bestie, Porsha Williams, no longer follows Sidora on Instagram and vice versa.

It’s unclear if there is trouble brewing between the two, but speculation has been high following Sidora’s most recent story where she revealed she was growing out of “calling everyone” a “friend.”

The post added;

“Some people are just cool. Hi & Bye.”

In a follow-up story she wrote;

“I’m really in my calm era. I’m not moved by anything or anyone.”

Adding insult to injury, an ATL resident reported seeing the two arguing while cameras were rolling.

What do you think? Is some beef brewing between these three?