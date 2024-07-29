Reality TV Stars

Shamea Morton Calls Drew Sidora 'The Biggest Liar' On 'RHOA'

#RHOA Sweet Sixteen Shade: Shamea Morton Calls Drew Sidora ‘The Biggest Liar’ Of The Season, Drew Claps Back With Petty Post

Published on July 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Things are taking a sour turn for Bravo’s “Sweet Sixteen” now that Shamea Morton and Drew Sidora are beefing while filming #RHOA. 

Shamea x Drew

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty

While chopping it up with Big Tigger and Jazzy McBee on V-103’s Big Tigger Morning Show on July 25, Shamea who will star in season 16 of the show alongside Sidora, accused the latter of being “a big liar.”

Related Stories

The singer and former radio host alleged that her co-star has a penchant for fabricating stories, including a claim in Sidora’s new song, “I Got 5 On It,” where she asserts she speaks five languages.

“You know how rappers rap about their lives. I sing about my life and everything, and with me, it’s authentic. So, when people start singing, ‘I got five different languages that I can speak’ — you don’t speak five languages,” the 42-year-old star said according to @RHOATalk which posted the audio on X.

Coincidentally, Sidora’s new single has been generating buzz around the same time as the release of Morton’s latest music.

RHOA Season 16 Cast

Source: Will Sterling / @SterlingPics

On the Big Tigger Morning Show, the reality TV star and mother, premiered snippets of her upcoming tracks, including “WYN” and “Not a Day Goes By,” a duet featuring R&B singer, RL. 

Host Jazzy McBee pondered if Sidora, 39, was trying to copy Morton by dropping her own single, but the star, who is best friends with Porsha Williams, shut down the claim, shadily telling McBee that Sidora “dropped somebody’s else’s song.”

Later in the show, the situation became even more heated when Big Tigger asked the #RHOA star to name her favorite newcomer and least favorite castmate. Morton enthusiastically named Kelli Ferrell as her favorite, praising her as “sweet” and “supportive.”

 

When it came to her least favorite, however, Drew Sidora seemed to be the likely target.

 

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Source: Clifton Prescod and Photo Assist by: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Although Morton did not mention Sidora by name, she referred to her castmate as “the biggest liar on the show” and said she lacked authenticity.

She added;

“She tells white lies, red lies…. there be no end to ‘em.”

Drew Sidora Clapped Back At Shamea Morton On Instagram

Sidora caught wind of the shady comment and did not hesitate to share her thoughts. While posting an Instagram photo carousel of thirst traps on July 28, the singer and actress clapped back at her co-star with a message that read;

“Watch out for people who do interviews and create imaginary beef @shameamorton.” 

Morton hopped in the comments section to set the record straight, accusing Sidora of telling yet “ANOTHER LIE.”

She added;

“You just can’t help it, huh cutie.”

Porsha Williams And Drew Sidora Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram

It appears Morton isn’t the only RHOA cast member fed up with Sidora.

Porsha Williams Private Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

According to a RealityTea report, Morton’s bestie, Porsha Williams, no longer follows Sidora on Instagram and vice versa.

 

Porsha Williams Private Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It’s unclear if there is trouble brewing between the two, but speculation has been high following Sidora’s most recent story where she revealed she was growing out of “calling everyone” a “friend.”

The post added;

“Some people are just cool. Hi & Bye.”

In a follow-up story she wrote;

“I’m really in my calm era. I’m not moved by anything or anyone.”

 

Adding insult to injury, an ATL resident reported seeing the two arguing while cameras were rolling.

What do you think? Is some beef brewing between these three?

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

drew sidora Newsletter Porsha Williams Real Housewives Shamea Morton

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

Diddy x Donald Trump x 50 Cent

Trump Denies Plans To Pardon ‘Half-Innocent’ Diddy Over ‘Hostile’ Comments, 50 Cent Doubles Down On Donald’s Decision

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close