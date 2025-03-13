‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive: London Brown Talks Marvin’s Motive With Stefano, Unwavering Raq Loyalty & Serial Snacking

London Brown is back as Marvin for Season 4 of Raising Kanan, and fans are enjoying more of his character’s cold-blooded behavior, comedic antics, and yes, signature serial snacking.

Marvin has cemented himself as one of the show’s most compelling characters, considering his duality, going from a family man who’s mending a relationship with his daughter, to a hired henchman.

According to London Brown, the portrayal of the oldest Thomas sibling’s multiple sides is intentional.

“This role has been a blast from day one because it’s so collaborative,” Brown told BOSSIP. “Big shoutout to Sasha Penn. Even back in Season 1, I told them [the writers], ‘I want Marvin to have a thing—what about the food angle?’ because I love food. And they ran with it. That’s just one of the many things they’ve let me bring to the character.”

But Marvin isn’t just there for laughs.

“People see the comedy, but I never wanted him to be one-dimensional,” he added. “Yeah, he’s got humor, but he’s also got depth—there’s emotion, there’s some real pain, and even a little bit of lover-boy energy. He’s not just the guy with the gun or the guy who eats. There’s a lot more to him.”

A big part of that complexity is Marvin’s dedication, especially to his sister, Raquel.

In season 4, however, he may be looking out for his own best interest, a move motivated by his dealings with the godfather of the New York mafia, Stefano Marchetti.

“We’re still going to see that [Raq] loyalty, but this season, things shift a bit,” Brown told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “His bond with his daughter grows stronger, and he starts thinking about his own future. He’s always put everyone else first, but he’s never really gotten that same love back. That’s why his connection with Stefano is so important—because for once, someone he respects acknowledges his worth. That makes him rethink where he’s placing his loyalty.”

Not only that, but when it comes to trust, Marvin is done playing nice.

“Last season, he gave people the benefit of the doubt, and it backfired. Now? He’s on zero tolerance,” Brown said. “If you move funny, Marvin’s checking you. No second chances.”

The actor, who hails from L.A., also explained that Marvin’s relationship with his daughter, Jukebox, also takes an interesting turn.

“This season, we’re seeing Marvin really try to step up,” said Brown. “In the past, he thought they were total opposites. But now, he’s realizing, ‘Wait, she’s just like me.’ That’s why they butt heads so much. That realization pushes him to be there for her in a different way, even as she’s figuring things out on her own.”

With all these layers unfolding, Season 4 of Raising Kanan promises to be a wild ride.

“Y’all aren’t ready,” Brown told BOSSIP with a grin. “It’s about to get real.”

Watch our exclusive with London Brown!