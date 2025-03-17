Tamar & Ms. E Dish Out Flavor, Family & Feels At CLEO TV’s ‘Cooking Sessions’ Atlanta Premiere [Exclusive]

Tamar Braxton and Ms. E aren’t just cooking; they’re connecting, healing, and serving up Black excellence with their new CLEO TV show, and BOSSIP has all the deets!

Atlanta’s The Garden Room recently hosted a premiere for Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E, which will air on CLEO TV on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/CT.

Based on the energy at the premiere, the series is poised to be a hit.

Tamar echoed that sentiment to BOSSIP while also sharing details about her personal cooking sessions with her mom.

According to Tamar, viewers will learn about recipes that have been kept under wraps, like a personal favorite of hers.

“My mother’s seafood blend—it’s been a family secret of ours for a long time. So it’s a big, big, big deal. It’s delicious and it’s also low carb!” said the stunning songstress.

But as much as CLEO TV’s Cooking Sessions is about food, it’s also about something deeper.

Tamar opened up about how filming the series has been a transformative experience for her and her mother.

“The chemistry and the love that we both share for each other, as well as cooking. Me and my mother being in the kitchen together has been healing for us,” she shared. “We’ve been able to have open conversations, hard conversations, and just heal through food.”

When I asked Ms. E about the most important lesson she’s passed down to Tamar—one we’ll see reflected in the show—her answer was simple but powerful:

“Just be yourself, always be yourself and who you are—absolutely.”

There’s nothing like a mother’s love! More gems like this can be expected when tuning in to the new series.

A Celebration of Food, Family & Black Excellence

The premiere was filled with familiar faces from across entertainment, television, and media, all showing love to the Braxton women. Michelle Rice, CLEO TV Chef Jernard Wells, Shereé Whitfield, Terrell Carter, LaTocha Scott, Derek J, Contessa Metcalfe, and more came out to support.

Terrell Carter, who has followed the Braxtons’ journey for years, made it clear he was here for the family’s latest venture.

“First of all, I just love Tamar and their mom. I love the Braxtons, so I’m looking forward to seeing them win. Anything that they do, I’m excited about,” he said. “I gotta see if they can cook! I’ve heard through Trina that their mom can throw down—I’ma tell y’all the truth!”

Throughout the night, conversations about food and authenticity went hand in hand.

The stars in attendance embraced the venue’s aesthetic, donning ensembles that mirrored the lush, vibrant surroundings. Tamar looked stunning in a denim dress and red bottoms that showcased her confidence and style.

One guest who particularly caught my eye was Melissa Knowles, whose colorful and eye-catching outfit stood out in the crowd. When I inquired about her outfit, she shared.

“It’s from this brand Afrm, a very bodycon midi with thumb holes dress! I paired it with neon orange pumps by Stewart Weitzman and my Yes Saint Laurent clutch, and the biggest thing: I’m rocking my natural hair!” Knowles said. “I did my big chop at 42, never seeing my natural hair until now because as a news anchor I had to maintain a certain look. My mother relaxed my hair for years.”

Her statement resonated deeply, highlighting the pressures faced by women in broadcast television to conform to certain standards—pressures that Tamar and Ms. E have also navigated in their careers.

Knowles’ relationship with her mother, and the influence it had on her personal journey, mirrors the dynamic between Tamar and Ms. E, adding another layer of relatability to the evening’s theme.

When I asked her what she thought Cooking Sessions would bring to audiences, she saw something beyond the food.

“Authenticity. I think what’s going to come out of Cooking Sessions with Tamar & Ms. E is the authentic relationship between the two of them that we haven’t always seen because you can’t hide it when you’re cooking,” she explained. “Cooking is an intimate practice and experience, and when you’re doing it with someone you love? There’s a passion behind that, there’s a purpose. I believe we’ll see a richness in their shared experience.”

We love learning from women in broadcast media who primarily filled the room during the event.

More on the flip!