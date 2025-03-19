Bolitics

NAACP Defends Tracklete After Viral Track Incident Charges

Portsmouth NAACP Defends VA Track Athlete Who Hit Her Opponent In The Head, Say She’s ‘Not A Criminal’

Published on March 19, 2025

After Virginia track athlete Alaila Everett struck her opponent, Kaelen Tucker, in the head with a relay baton, Everett held a rally and thanked supporters like the local NAACP, who believe her actions were accidental.

According to WTKR News 3, Tucker collapsed after the impact and was later diagnosed with a concussion and a possible skull fracture. Athletic officials immediately disqualified I.C. Norcom’s relay team, and Everett has since been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Everett has denied any malicious intent, claiming that she lost her balance during the race and accidentally struck Tucker while trying to maintain control of the baton. WAVY 10 reports that a rally was held in support of Everett’s innocence.

“I would never do anything like that. I would never harm anybody. I’m not a fighter. I’m not confrontational,” Everett said through tears at a community rally in her support in WAVY 10.

 

Portsmouth NAACP Condemns Racial Backlash

According to the New York Post, the case has ignited racial tensions. Portsmouth NAACP President James Boyd spoke at the rally, alleging threats and slurs that have been directed at Everett’s family.

“The Everett family has experienced racial slurs, they’ve experienced death threats, and we think unequivocally that those things are unacceptable,” Boyd said.

Portsmouth NAACP President James Boyd also said that the NAACP is in opposition to the crime claims. As previously reported, Everett has been charged with assault and battery.

“We want to say unequivocally that Alaila is not an attacker, she is not a criminal, and any…headline that says that is a violation of her due process rights,” Boyd stated at the rally.

WAVY 10 reports that Boyd also revealed that the Lynchburg NAACP met with Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison and confirmed that her office did not file the charges, adding to growing concerns over how the case is being handled.

This means that the state prosecutor didn’t file the assault charge against Everett but was instead pursued by the family of the injured runner, Kaelen Tucker.

While it is within the Tucker family’s rights to push for charges if they believe their daughter was wronged, Everett’s supporters argue that this raises larger questions about fairness and precedent. Typically, in criminal cases, the state decides whether to press charges based on the legal merits of the case, not personal grievances.

In this instance, the Commonwealth’s Attorney did not bring the charge forward, which Everett’s defenders see as a sign that the case may not have met the usual standard for prosecution.

Video Analysis Adds Fuel to Debate

According to The New York Post, a lip reader’s analysis of the viral video suggested that Everett may have been overheard saying “get off” and “hey oh” just before striking Tucker.

Speculation continues to grow over whether the baton strike was intentional. Everett has not directly responded to the lip-reading claims but continues to insist the incident was an accident.

What Happens Next?

While VHSL has upheld the decision to disqualify Everett’s team, there has been no public statement confirming whether they are conducting a broader review of the incident.

Tucker’s family continues to demand accountability, while Everett’s supporters, including the NAACP and members of the Norcom community, insist she is being unfairly targeted.

On the other hand, others argue that Everett should be held accountable, regardless of whether her actions were intentional.

This case has now moved beyond a simple track incident, sparking conversations about sportsmanship, race, and how the legal system handles disputes between student-athletes.

BOSSIP will continue to follow and update this story as more details emerge.

