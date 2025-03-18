ESPN’s Tiffany Greene Hosts SWAC GameChangHER Awards Brunch, Honoring Women On & Off The Field

In HBCU excellence news…

Atlanta recently hosted the GameChangHER Brunch & Awards, a powerful celebration of Black women in sports, leadership, and community impact who are not only breaking barriers but also ensuring the doors stay open for those coming behind them.

Recently held at the Renaissance Atlanta Airport Gateway Hotel, this event stood as a highlight of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Basketball Championship Tournament, marking the first time the games were hosted in Atlanta. With that shift came a sense of grandeur and significance and an undeniable reminder that Black women in sports deserve their flowers, their power, and their platforms.

Backed by Insights Marketing and the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority (AFCRA), the brunch gathered HBCU athletes, executives, policymakers, and industry leaders for a morning filled with well-deserved recognition and thought-provoking conversation. ESPN’s first Black female play-by-play commentator, Tiffany Greene, a woman who embodies what it means to be the first but not the last, hosted the event.

The Georgia International Convention Center provided the perfect setting, and as soon as I stepped into the space, I could tell this was no ordinary brunch—it was a movement. There was extensive decor and activations reflecting the celebration of Black excellence in sports, beauty, and business, with CurlDaze Haircare and Social House Vodka showing up as proud supporters of HBCU culture.

Before the event officially kicked off, Georgia State Senator Sonya Halpern told BOSSIP about the significance of being honored as a GamechangHER.

“I’m excited to be here and recognized as a woman in sports and for the work I’m doing. I always say politics and sports are the same—it’s all about who’s writing the rules and what are the rules of the game.”

Tiffany Greene on Why Representation Matters

Once brunch was underway, Tiffany Greene took the mic to set the tone for the day, reminding everyone that they weren’t just there to be seen, they were there because they deserved to be honored.

“It’s about creating a space where you don’t even see yourself. All about saying, ‘I believe and want to be here.”

She then welcomed SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland, who emphasized just how significant this event was for the conference and the Black women leading it.

“This is significantly important to us. Not because they are honoring my boss—though that’s always a good thing—but because they are honoring leaders. Not only in this state but this city and nation. I know it’s Women’s History Month, but every day is Women’s History Month. I say this because one of your honorees, Adeenah Pooler, she is our Senior Associate. The SWAC has been around since 1920 and never has there been a female number two in the SWAC and as soon as I get run over by a bus, she’s going to be number one.”

American Sports continues to make progress with Women continuing a list of “firsts!”

GameChangHER Award Winners: The Women Leading the Charge

Then, the moment everyone was waiting for—the awards.

See more of our GameChangHER Brunch & Awards recap on the flip.