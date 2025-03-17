Entertainment

Sweet ★ Honey ★ Buckiin’ Baddies Stun At Houston Rodeo '25

Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! A Heapin’ Helpin’ Of SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ Baddies Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2025

Published on March 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 30

Hot Diggity Dog!

Houston Rodeo 2025 asset

Source: IG: @simplykellykay

You know we had to celebrate the sweet honey buckiin’ baddies who looked mighty FINE in their cutesy cowgirl getups at the world-famous Houston Rodeo.

The buzzy event (which runs through March 23) brought together some of thee prettiest darlins from near and far for some good ‘ole fashioned Texas funnn.

For those tardy to the hootenanny, RodeoHouston is a family-friendly extravaganza that promotes agriculture, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support in the community.

Founded in 1932, the annual event is considered the largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world, attracting millions of people each year.

With a plethora of entertainment options, attendees can’t go wrong with their itinerary, especially if they enjoy traditional rodeo competitions like bull riding, steer wrestling, and more.

There’s also the carnival of all carnivals with ferris wheels, carousel rides, haunted mansions, merry-go-rounds, petting zoos, and much more.

But it’s Black Heritage Day that takes things to another level with parties, performances, and parlaying in celebration of Black Cowboys and their contributions to Western heritage.

This year, Bun B raised the bar with a star-studded, Crown Royal-powered Birthday Bonanza featuring T.I., Ludacris, Coco Jones, Jagged Edge, Keith Sweat, Yolanda Adams, and more

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been an important part of my life forever and it’s like no other place,” he said in a statement ahead of the crowd-rocking performance.

“It’s where you see the best of Houston culture come together and showcase all the unique facets of our community. Performing at the Rodeo is an honor, and I love every aspect of creating that show. I look forward to my on-stage look every year and trust PURPLE will create something that I love.

Being able to bring two brands I respect together to form this unique look and create a collection inspired by those looks, made this Rodeo even more special.”

Meanwhile on the dance floor, everyone was cuttin’ up to viral hit “Boots On Da Ground” that inspired the hottest new line dance in a seemingly never-ending wave of new line dances to learn (orrrr not).

Have you ever attended Houston Rodeo? If so, what was your favorite part? Tell us down below and enjoy our collection of sweet honey buckiin’ baddies on the flip.

SEE ALSO
Houston Rodeo 2025 asset

Source: IG: @simplykellykay

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930

Related Tags

Beyonce Cowboy Carter Houston Rodeo megan thee stallion Newsletter Rodeo
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Drugstore June"

Too Toxic Together: The Timeline Of Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn's Relationship

Global Grind
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

GRWM: Go With Kayla Nicole To Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Chris Brown

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Roasted Online After Sitting With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner At Glam Charity Gala

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Canelo x Crawford fight asset
10 Items

Certified Knockout Angel Reese Stuns At Star-Studded Canelo Vs. Crawford Fight, Proves, Once Again, That She’s The Real Deal Holyfield

2022 InvestFest

Dame’s Mad Dash: Revolt CEO Shuts Down Dame Dash’s Claims He’s Been Appointed Chairman Of The Company

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close