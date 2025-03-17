Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! A Heapin’ Helpin’ Of SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ Baddies Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2025

Hot Diggity Dog!

You know we had to celebrate the sweet honey buckiin’ baddies who looked mighty FINE in their cutesy cowgirl getups at the world-famous Houston Rodeo.

The buzzy event (which runs through March 23) brought together some of thee prettiest darlins from near and far for some good ‘ole fashioned Texas funnn.

For those tardy to the hootenanny, RodeoHouston is a family-friendly extravaganza that promotes agriculture, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support in the community.

Founded in 1932, the annual event is considered the largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world, attracting millions of people each year.

With a plethora of entertainment options, attendees can’t go wrong with their itinerary, especially if they enjoy traditional rodeo competitions like bull riding, steer wrestling, and more.

There’s also the carnival of all carnivals with ferris wheels, carousel rides, haunted mansions, merry-go-rounds, petting zoos, and much more.

But it’s Black Heritage Day that takes things to another level with parties, performances, and parlaying in celebration of Black Cowboys and their contributions to Western heritage.

This year, Bun B raised the bar with a star-studded, Crown Royal-powered Birthday Bonanza featuring T.I., Ludacris, Coco Jones, Jagged Edge, Keith Sweat, Yolanda Adams, and more

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been an important part of my life forever and it’s like no other place,” he said in a statement ahead of the crowd-rocking performance. “It’s where you see the best of Houston culture come together and showcase all the unique facets of our community. Performing at the Rodeo is an honor, and I love every aspect of creating that show. I look forward to my on-stage look every year and trust PURPLE will create something that I love. Being able to bring two brands I respect together to form this unique look and create a collection inspired by those looks, made this Rodeo even more special.”

Meanwhile on the dance floor, everyone was cuttin’ up to viral hit “Boots On Da Ground” that inspired the hottest new line dance in a seemingly never-ending wave of new line dances to learn (orrrr not).

Have you ever attended Houston Rodeo? If so, what was your favorite part? Tell us down below and enjoy our collection of sweet honey buckiin’ baddies on the flip.