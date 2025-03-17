BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya, Week Of March 17
BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of March 17
It’s time for another week of horoscopes by our astrologer Zya who’s warning that things are getting CHAOTIC this week thanks to numerous retrogrades. Buckle up!
ASTRO OVERVIEW:
So let’s count: we have Mercury retrograding in Aries, Venus retrograding in Aries and now the Sun enters Aries on the 20th this week.
Chile, that’s a whole lot of fire.
Here’s the best way to channel this energy:
Use it as a time to move stalled projects forward, cut ties or reset ties with lovers and loved ones, while also setting up a new workout regimen.
Be prepared for delays and shocking revelations, but as long as you stay in a state of gratitude and flexibility, you’ll be fine.
Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week.
CAPRICORN: For those of you recovering from a past betrayal or learning of a recent deceit know that your Spirit team is working on your heart while you’re sleeping. They ask that you simply seek out the lesson in this situation and not allow it to taint your golden heart.
RED FLAG: Speaking of your heart -spend this week wearing a lot of green — while falling asleep listening to heart chakra meditations overnight. Drinking green juices will also help to boost your mood and vitality.
SWEET SPOT: It’s safe to NOW let go of any warrior roles that you’ve had to take on in the past for the protection of yourself and your loved ones.
AQUARIUS: There is a divine soulmate on the horizon for many of you. However you’re carrying the dusty fingerprints of past lovers or frenemies which is causing a delay in you meeting this person. Fill your energy with the vibe of renewal and reset and allow the new to come in and flourish. This will also apply to those with Aquarian Venus, Moon, Mars, Mercury.
RED FLAG: With all this fiery Aries happening this week it’s best to stay out of conflict until later in the Spring.
SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been battling workaholism then know that the solution lies in indulging your creative side. But don’t turn your creativity into a business, please just keep it as an indulgent hobby.
PISCES: Harness your intuitive wisdom at this time to tackle an ongoing issue – no matter the problem- the answer lies within you. Sit and meditate and ask your Spirit team for answers and the best course of action. To increase and speed up things for you — do a mini detox and simply just eat within a four hour window each day for the next week or so. You’ll feel lighter and have the ability to connect to Spirit much better.
RED FLAG: Any confusion around a promotion -moving forward or not -will be cleared up before the end of the month. Stay the course.
SWEET SPOT: Complacent people in your life – can stagnate your vibe. Remove/replace/adjust them from your life and watch just how fast things pick up for you.
ARIES: Staying in a state of gratitude and trusting in the unknown but certainly the felt, will allow you to not only stay in a flow with your Spirit and your angels but also allow you to manifest with ease. With so much Aries action happening this month it’s going to be important to manage your emotions with lightheartedness while being slow to both react or respond.
RED FLAG: If balancing home, work and other obligations is becoming a bit too much for you at this time, start to delegate and say no more often.
SWEET SPOT: If you find that you’re craving isolation at this time – lean into it -but allow yourself to come up with some cool and creative ideas that you can execute once you’re back in the headspace to do so.
TAURUS: You’ve completed a cycle of cosmic chaos with a lot of people throwing you the evil eye in the shadows (whether you’ve known it or not). However many of you are master alchemists (whether you know it or not) and therefore you’ve turned these problems into passion (s) that has now moved you further up the path of enlightenment. In other words you’ve jumped timelines on these dusty haters. Kudos to you!
RED FLAG: If you’ve been feeling down in the dumps as of late – the key to getting over this is movement. Force yourself to go and do a fun physical activity. The emotions are sometimes stuck in our body, not our hearts.
SWEET SPOT: Be mindful of any impatient energy surrounding income/finances. Deep breathing and keeping the faith is what is needed here.
GEMINI: You do know that no one can stop your destiny without your permission right? Really think about this and then move around all obstacles whether real or imagined. You’re the captain of your life – guide your ship to the port that you wish to dock at and ignore all naysayers.
RED FLAG: Dreaming of a better life is all well and good but without a plan of action you’re just making up stories in your head.
SWEET SPOT: Remember rejection is often protection; be sure to look at all sides of a situation before falling into any victimhood thinking.
CANCER: This month you’ll be challenged with having to define your self-worth on your own terms. Separate from race, creed or family status. Keep in mind that people will try to project their limitations and fears on your dreams. Keep going anyway and give yourself grace for any perceived failures.
RED FLAG: Perfectionism is an illusion so please, put down that bag of nonsensical thinking.
SWEET SPOT: Now would be a great time to delve deeper into any mystical courses that you’ve been wanting to explore.
LEO: You’re moving into your EXPANDED ERA and baby folks gonna be mad, mad. Why? Cause they can’t access you the same – not your emotional support, time, empathy or attention. Your boundaries are platinum gold at this time and I love that for ya’ll. #keepgoing #lethedustysgo
RED FLAG: There may be an impasse reached in a personal relationship this week and sadly I see that you may have to simply cut all ties. It will hurt, but you’ll be better off in the end.
SWEET SPOT: Watch how people move, not the lip service that is an add-on to their menu of fake-ness.
VIRGO: I see nothing but a road ahead of you paved with gold coins and gossiping naysayers. You’ll have to use high levels of discernment to determine how to navigate this set-up. And trust it’s a set up. Pay attention to your gut when it comes to interacting with people during social gatherings. That internal compass is connected to Spirit and would never lead you astray.
RED FLAG: If you’ve been dealing with grief and feel overwhelmed by it, then now be the time to get a grief counselor.
SWEET SPOT: Growth often requires sacrifice. Let go and flourish!
LIBRA: Be mindful of repeatedly slipping into victimhood mode. This will be especially important for those of you who are healing from childhood wounds. Remember the body and the mind can’t decipher the past from the present so sitting in old emotions just keeps you stuck there after a while. To help you move past this wear a lot of black tourmaline and purple amethyst crystals.
RED FLAG: Before you can be of service to others – you must be in service to yourself via self-love which insures your deepest prosperity and well being.
SWEET SPOT: A bittersweet celebration is afoot! You may find that a friend you love very much has decided to move abroad. Please be genuinely happy for them!
SCORPIO: This is not the time to personally shine. Allow others to bring their gifts to the limelight and truly support them with joy. You may find that you’re placed in the role of unofficial advisor and while some will love your advice others will resent. Such is life.
RED FLAG: Forgiveness is a dish best served warm and cooked in truth. If you’ve not forgiven someone – there’s no need to pretend that you have.
SWEET SPOT: Be open to a bit of an adventure with a young person in your life- they may want to take a trip with you and it will be one of the most fun things you’ve ever done.
SAGITTARIUS: Daily miracles can be found when we start to be grateful for the little things in our life. And the more we stay in the energy of gratitude the more blessings pour into our life and the lives of those we care about. Ramp up or start a daily gratitude practice to keep your life abundant and juicy.
RED FLAG: Don’t let the insecurity of past heartbreak cause you to fumble this new romantic opportunity.
SWEET SPOT: What brings you joy at the deepest level? This concept will come up for examination this week as you observe what (or who) really brings you down vs up. Just observe quietly and with grace and then move accordingly.