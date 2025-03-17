BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of March 17

1 of 13 ❯ ❮

PISCES: Harness your intuitive wisdom at this time to tackle an ongoing issue – no matter the problem- the answer lies within you. Sit and meditate and ask your Spirit team for answers and the best course of action. To increase and speed up things for you — do a mini detox and simply just eat within a four hour window each day for the next week or so. You'll feel lighter and have the ability to connect to Spirit much better. RED FLAG: Any confusion around a promotion -moving forward or not -will be cleared up before the end of the month. Stay the course. SWEET SPOT: Complacent people in your life – can stagnate your vibe. Remove/replace/adjust them from your life and watch just how fast things pick up for you.

ARIES: Staying in a state of gratitude and trusting in the unknown but certainly the felt, will allow you to not only stay in a flow with your Spirit and your angels but also allow you to manifest with ease. With so much Aries action happening this month it's going to be important to manage your emotions with lightheartedness while being slow to both react or respond. RED FLAG: If balancing home, work and other obligations is becoming a bit too much for you at this time, start to delegate and say no more often. SWEET SPOT: If you find that you're craving isolation at this time – lean into it -but allow yourself to come up with some cool and creative ideas that you can execute once you're back in the headspace to do so.

TAURUS: You've completed a cycle of cosmic chaos with a lot of people throwing you the evil eye in the shadows (whether you've known it or not). However many of you are master alchemists (whether you know it or not) and therefore you've turned these problems into passion (s) that has now moved you further up the path of enlightenment. In other words you've jumped timelines on these dusty haters. Kudos to you! RED FLAG: If you've been feeling down in the dumps as of late – the key to getting over this is movement. Force yourself to go and do a fun physical activity. The emotions are sometimes stuck in our body, not our hearts. SWEET SPOT: Be mindful of any impatient energy surrounding income/finances. Deep breathing and keeping the faith is what is needed here.

