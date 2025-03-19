Call An Amberlamps: Pettiest Reactions To Universal Music Group WOP WOP WOPPing Drake In Spicy Response To ‘Not Like Us’ Lawsuit

The internet is ABLAZE over Universal Music Group’s scathing response to Drake’s defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar’s smash hit diss track “Not Like Us” which continues to haunt the hitmaking Canadian rapper while fueling endless warfare between their loyal fanbases online.

In the now-viral motion, UMG delivers a scathing flurry of blows to Drake who they claim is attempting to ‘save face’ after losing a high-profile Rap beef.

According to reports from Billboard, attorneys for the music giant insisted that Drake’s allegations against UMG were “meritless,” claiming that he took the issue to court because he had been publicly embarrassed.

“Plaintiff, one of the most successful recording artists of all time, lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated,” UMG’s lawyers write in the filing. “Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds.”

Universal also noted that the ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper hurled his own “hyperbolic insults” and “vitriolic allegations” during the same exchange of songs, accusing Kendrick of domestic abuse and even questioning whether he was really the father of his son.

“Drake has been pleased to use UMG’s platform to promote tracks leveling similarly incendiary attacks at Lamar,” the company’s attorneys pointed out in the filing. “But now, after losing the rap battle, Drake claims that ‘Not Like Us’ is defamatory. It is not.”

As expected, social media erupted with reactions to the spiciest chapter of Drake vs. UMG, focusing mostly on the label claiming that the “facts and criticism concerning Drake’s relationships with minors predate ‘Not Like Us’ and have been widely reported.” Yikesss!

In response to the spicy motion, Drake’s attorney Michael J. Gottlieb issued a statement to Billboard on Monday, calling the company’s filing an attempt to distract from the truth.

“UMG wants to pretend that this is about a rap battle in order to distract its shareholders, artists and the public from a simple truth: a greedy company is finally being held responsible for profiting from dangerous misinformation that has already resulted in multiple acts of violence,” Gottlieb said in his statement. “This motion is a desperate ploy by UMG to avoid accountability, but we have every confidence that this case will proceed and continue to uncover UMG’s long history of endangering, abusing and taking advantage of its artists.”

This comes after “Not Like Us” took over the world as a chart-topping hit, winning multiple Grammys before becoming immortalized during Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show in February.

To counter its success, Drake filed a lawsuit against UMG over the song, claiming the label artificially boosted the track’s popularity. The lawsuit also alleged that the label “waged a campaign” against its Drake to spread a “malicious narrative” about him that the company knew to be false.

