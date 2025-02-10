Entertainment

Funniest Reactions To Kendrick Demolishing Drake At Super Bowl

NOLA WOP WOP WOP WOP WOP: Funniest Reactions To Kendrick Diabolically Demolishing Drake During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Published on February 10, 2025

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Source: Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

 

After weeks of growing hype and multiple Drake lawsuits, King Kendrick hit the stage of all stages where he diabolically demolished what’s left of Drake during his world-stopping performance at Super Bowl LIX.

The Compton rapper was joined by thee Samuel L. Jackson who appeared as Uncle Sam during the buzzy spectacle where Kendrick ran through some of his chart-topping smashes, including “HUMBLE,” “DNA,” and recently released hits “Squabble Up” and “Peekaboo” off his now-platinum GNX album.

In the most anticipated moment of the night, Kendrick gave the people what they wanted and performed his Grammy-winning Drake diss ‘Not Like Us‘ that shattered the whole entire internet.

At one point, he went full villain in a now-legendary Super Bowl moment, rapping “say Drake…I heard you like ’em young” while smiling deviously into the camera.

Naturally, social media exploded with hilarious tweets and memes, including some featuring Drake’s ex, Serena Williams, another Compton legend, crip walking to the song.

Elsewhere on the internet, the culture-shifting rapper caused commotion on popular online marketplace StockX that experienced a 413% day over day increase with all trades coming after K-Dot’s performance in the Nike Air DT Max ’96.

One of Deion Sanders‘ most iconic signature shoes, the beloved sneakers surged with the second highest trade day for the product on StockX’s bustling platform.

Check out Kendrick’s full show below:

What was your fave moment of Kendrick’s Super Bowl? How do you think Drake should respond? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest reactions to King Kendrick’s Big Game show on the flip.

