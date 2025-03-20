Tina Knowles Calls Out Kanye’s ‘Ignorance’ After He Attacked Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Twins In Unprovoked Online Rant

We can always count on Tina Knowles to publicly defend her family, and that’s exactly what she’s doing after Kanye West said some horrific things about her grandbabies in his latest rant.

The Knowles family matriarch seemingly responded after the rapper attacked her grandchildren, 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, in an unprovoked tirade on X.

“It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper,” the 71-year-old wrote in her caption on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a video of herself telling a “corny joke.” Her caption continued, “This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

As for the corny joke in the clip, a lot of fans think Knowles could be calling out Kanye for alleged cocaine use, which could be what leads to his social media rants.

“What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum?” Tina asks in the video. “He has a meltdown.”

Tina’s response comes following the Yeezy designer’s inexplicable rant on Tuesday, March 18, when he attacked Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s youngest kids by questioning their mental capacity. He implied that the reason the twins are not in the spotlight is because of health issues, going on the delete the tweet before insisting that he didn’t do it because of any regrets or wanting to be “a good person.”

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic],” he wrote.

Ye later admitted he felt “bad” after the unwarranted attack on the couple’s children, but didn’t exactly apologize for the horrific things he said.

“I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD,” he posted later. “I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC S**T.”

While Beyoncé and Jay-Z are in no way obligated to show their children to the public, it’s no surprise they’d want to keep their twins’ lives more private after all of the public scrutiny their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 13, has faced.

In an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings in 2023, Jay-Z spoke on how far his daughter has come since joining her mom on stage during the Renaissance tour, also opening up about the backlash she’s faced.

“With Blue, what makes me super like, proud and like, you know, I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage is ’cause Blue’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for,” he said, according to Page Six. “So, since she’s been born—she’s been in like, scrutiny and [the] public eye and everyone having an opinion. You know, even a little girl and how she keeps her hair.”

That’s when Jay said that the teenager was able to “reclaim her power” by performing “My Power” alongside Beyoncé on tour.

“And then watching her grow in it,” he said at the time. “You know, she came out—80,000 people—she’s 11, so she’s nervous.”