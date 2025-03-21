Civil Rights & Social Justice

Elon Musk's Father Says 'Black Servants' Were 'Friends'

Come Again?? Elon Musk’s Father Says DOGE Son Can’t Be Racist Because ‘Black Servants’ Were His ‘Friends’

Published on March 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

 

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

 

The second most disliked person in America after Donald Trump is easily Elon Musk. The billionaire tech bro toddler has literally bought his way into an influential seat inside the presidential Cabinet and ranks pretty high on the list of terrible things that the age of MAGA has ushered into modern society.

A protester holds signs that read: "This is the immigrant...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

 

As the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk is not only responsible for laying off batches of federal employees but also aiding in his führer in the anti DEI agenda which, in our view, includes the now infamous Nazi salute given at the inauguration. Musk denied that his near-identical hand gesture was related to the Third Reich. But get the f**k out of here, we’re not stupid.

SAFRICA-US-INTERNET-TWITTER-MUSK

Source: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / Getty

 

According to new reporting by the Washington Post, Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, sent an email in an attempt to defend his son against accusations of racism, accusations that are far from baseless. While the elder Musk surely believed he was saying the right thing, when you’re so used to saying racist things, racist things don’t seem like racist things. Peep the quote below to see what we mean…

In an email to The Post, his father, Errol, said Musk and his younger brother were “interested in motorbikes, computers, basketball and a little about girls. They were not into political nonsense, and we lived in a very well-run, law-abiding country with virtually no crime at all. Actually no crime. We had several Black servants who were their friends.”

You read every syllable of that sentence correctly. Elon Musk can’t be racist because his “black servants” were his friends. This is the man with a direct line to the POTUS and significant influence on the decisions made and the policies implemented.

A person holds a sign that reads: "Boycott Tesla" as members...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

 

Daddy’s damning defense was rebuffed by one of Elon’s former high school classmates who kept it a buck with the Post about how they grew up.

“We grew up in a bubble of entitlement,” said Rudolph Pienaar, who graduated with Musk from Pretoria Boys High School in 1988 and now works in the U.S. as a biomedical scientist. “I am not sure if Elon can conceive of systematic discrimination and struggle because that’s not his experience. His life now in some ways is how it was under apartheid — rich and entitled with the entire society built to sustain him and his ilk.”

That’s facts.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

DEI DOGE Elon Musk Racist

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Alexander McQueen : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024

These Milk Chocolatey Pics Of Tiwa Savage Have Us Shouting "40 Where?!"

Global Grind
Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York

Cardi B Makes Guinness Book Of World Records With New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Serena Williams & Sha’Carri Richardson Lead New NikeSKIMS Campaign

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Dark Skinned Male Fitness

10 Things You Need To Know When Dating A Jamaican Man

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

D4vd attends Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

D4vd Cancels UK & US Tour Amid Celeste Rivas Death Investigation, Video Of Singer With 15-Year-Old Resurfaces: ‘Can We Delete?’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close