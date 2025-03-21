Come Again?? Elon Musk’s Father Says DOGE Son Can’t Be Racist Because ‘Black Servants’ Were His ‘Friends’

The second most disliked person in America after Donald Trump is easily Elon Musk. The billionaire tech bro toddler has literally bought his way into an influential seat inside the presidential Cabinet and ranks pretty high on the list of terrible things that the age of MAGA has ushered into modern society.

As the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk is not only responsible for laying off batches of federal employees but also aiding in his führer in the anti DEI agenda which, in our view, includes the now infamous Nazi salute given at the inauguration. Musk denied that his near-identical hand gesture was related to the Third Reich. But get the f**k out of here, we’re not stupid.

According to new reporting by the Washington Post, Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, sent an email in an attempt to defend his son against accusations of racism, accusations that are far from baseless. While the elder Musk surely believed he was saying the right thing, when you’re so used to saying racist things, racist things don’t seem like racist things. Peep the quote below to see what we mean…

In an email to The Post, his father, Errol, said Musk and his younger brother were “interested in motorbikes, computers, basketball and a little about girls. They were not into political nonsense, and we lived in a very well-run, law-abiding country with virtually no crime at all. Actually no crime. We had several Black servants who were their friends.”

You read every syllable of that sentence correctly. Elon Musk can’t be racist because his “black servants” were his friends. This is the man with a direct line to the POTUS and significant influence on the decisions made and the policies implemented.

Daddy’s damning defense was rebuffed by one of Elon’s former high school classmates who kept it a buck with the Post about how they grew up.

“We grew up in a bubble of entitlement,” said Rudolph Pienaar, who graduated with Musk from Pretoria Boys High School in 1988 and now works in the U.S. as a biomedical scientist. “I am not sure if Elon can conceive of systematic discrimination and struggle because that’s not his experience. His life now in some ways is how it was under apartheid — rich and entitled with the entire society built to sustain him and his ilk.”

That’s facts.