DOGE Dividends?! Elon Musk And Donald Trump Consider Cutting Checks To Certain Citizens If The Government Saves Money

Elon Musk wields more political power than any non-elected official in American history. He literally bought his way into the highest spaces of government, where he has been handed the keys to the most powerful mechanisms in the United States, and now he’s running amok.

According to NBC News, Musk and Trump are mulling over an idea that they are calling “DOGE dividends” to put money back in the pockets of Americans after the newly minted government agency magically saves taxpayer coins. The idea was spawned by the 30-year-old CEO of an investment firm called Azoria, James Fishback, who says he awoke from a dream with the concept and immediately took it to his top researcher to help organize.

“We fleshed this thing out in about two and a half hours,” Fishback said Wednesday. “We sent it to [White House chief of staff] Susie [Wiles], sent it to some folks in the admin, sent it to some folks at Treasury, and here we are a day or so later, with it being shared with President Trump from Elon. And so it’s exciting.”

Did we mention that Musk caught wind of this scheme via Twitter (I’m never calling it “X”)? Yes, Fishback concocted this cash caper and posted about it on the social media platform, and Elon Musk not only saw it but also took it directly to Trump’s desk.

This isn’t just some talking point to get the Republican base salivating, this “idea” has real legs, so much so that Trump is talking about it publicly.

“There’s even under consideration a new concept where we give 20% of the DOGE savings to American citizens, and 20% goes to paying down debt, because the numbers are incredible, Elon,” Trump said.

CNN’s financial guru, Michael Smerconish, interviewed Fishback and took him to task, calling the DOGE dividend a “Ponzi scheme.”

This country is so cooked. Get your money and make plans for the future because it’s about to be crazy, scary, spooky, and hilarious for a long time.